Late Athens Barrage Finishes off Sweep of Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters generated another lopsided scoreline against their in-state rival, defeating the Columbus River Dragons 6-2 Saturday night in Columbus Civic Center.

Just like Friday, Gleb Bandurkin opened the scoring on a putback in the first period. The Moscow Mule recorded his fourth goal in two games.

Teddy Bear Toss night in the Dragons' Den, Ryan Hunter brought the stuffed animals to the sheet with a power play one timer at 15:10 of the opening 20.

At the halfway point of the game, Eric Neiley showed off his shot with a laser past Trevor Babin.

21 seconds after Athens grabbed the lead back, Hunter scored his second of the night to knot it back up at 2-2.

On a meteoric rise, Jesse Lowell recorded his fourth tally in five games with a creative backhand tip right after the power play expired.

Despite logging only four shots in the third period, Athens scored three goals in the final 20 minutes. Carter Shinkaruk shifted from slot to circle with a top-shelf notch, before Kayson Gallant's late brace to secure the three points for the visitors.

Carter McPhail, third star of the night, recorded 35 saves on 37 shots.

Athens swept Columbus and outscored their Georgia foe 14-3 over the weekend.

The Rock Lobsters (12-2-2-0, 40 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena on Thursday, Dec. 11 for the Pee Dee IceCats' first visit to the Tank.







