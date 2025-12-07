Prowlers Swept For The First Time This Season

The Port Huron Prowlers came close but still fell to the Binghamton Black Bears 3-1 on December 6 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The Prowlers are on a season-long four-game losing skid and were swept in a weekend series for the first time in 2025-26.

"I'm very proud of the effort tonight," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Execution, we have a lot to improve upon. Some of the stuff we have installed, and are slowly building, is going to come in handy when we're very good at it in a couple of months. It takes time."

Port Huron opened the scoring in the first. Right off a faceoff, Reggie Millette wristed a shot that leaked through Dominik Tmej's pads.

The Black Bears used their power play to get all of their goals. Later in the first, Austin D'Orazio sent a shot from the point through traffic that Reid Cooper got a piece of but it still ended up in the back of the net. Dan Stone put Binghamton in front with a similar-looking play with under three to go in the frame.

Zac Sirota got the insurance goal in the middle period following multiple outstanding saves from Cooper. Ivan Bondarenko swooped in and sent a pass to Sirota and he was able to tuck in a backhander at the top of the crease.

Cooper made 46 saves as his team was outshot 49-16.

"The biggest thing was battling and competing on every single puck," Cooper said. "I had to give the boys a chance to win. I care a lot about this group. It's a good rivalry between us and Binghamton, it's not hard to get up for these games."

Bondarenko finished with two assists. Tmej stopped 15 shots.

The Prowlers end their road trip and begin a four-game homestand on December 12 against the Indiana Sentinels. It's teddy bear toss night and fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice for donation. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







