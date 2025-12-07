IceCats Score Late, Earn OT Point

Published on December 6, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Trevor Lord scored in the final minute of regulation to send the game to overtime as the Pee Dee IceCats rallied to secure a point on the road against the Twin City Thunderbirds.

The scoring didn't start until early in the third period, when Liam Blomquist broke the ice for Twin City at 2:11, scoring on a centering feed from John Buttitta for a 1-0 lead.

As they had the night before, Pee Dee tried hard to find the equalizer all period long, but this time had the answer at 19:28 when Lord scored on a rebound in front of Thunderbirds goaltender Boris Babik to force overtime.

In the OT both teams had quality scoring chances, but a late power play for Twin City provided the game winner as Roman Kraemer put a wrist shot over the shoulder of Ricardo Gonzalez, just under the crossbar at 4:39.

The point broke a three-game slide for the IceCats, who now look forward to a three game series next week against the Athens Rock Lobsters.







