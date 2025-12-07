Black Bears Complete Weekend Sweep

Published on December 6, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears and Prowlers met for the second time in as many nights, with Binghamton looking to complete the weekend sweep. The contest took place once again at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena as the home team looked to extend its win streak to eight games.

Port Huron struck first when Reggie Millette converted on a 4-on-4 opportunity to give the Prowlers an early 1-0 lead. The next two goals, however, came from the Binghamton power play, as defensive partners Austin D'Orazio and Dan Stone each scored to give Binghamton a 2- 1 advantage. That score held through the end of the first period as both teams headed to the locker room.

The rest of the way became mostly a goaltending showcase, with just one more goal scored in the contest. Zac Sirota connected on a beautiful backhander to give Binghamton a much- needed insurance goal. From there, both goaltenders were perfect, and the Black Bears closed out a 3-1 victory.

Dominik Tmej was terrific, stopping 15 of the 16 shots he faced. His counterpart, Reid Cooper, also turned in a strong performance despite the final score, making 46 saves on 49 shots. With the win, the Black Bears extend their winning streak to eight games and complete the weekend sweep of the Prowlers. Binghamton is back in action next week as they take on the Hat Tricks in Danbury.

