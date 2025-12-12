Power-Play Trifecta Powers Athens to Fifth-Straight Win

ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Pee Dee IceCats 4-2 in a Thursday-night tussle in Akins-Ford Arena.

The hosts' stellar night on the power play began two minutes in, with Garrett Milan scoring his 10th of the year with a five-hole finish on a Dustin Perillat feed.

Dominiks Marcinkevics pounced on a loose puck in the low slot late in the first to ensure that the period was bookended by goals from each team.

Pee Dee netted the first goal of the second period to take the visitors' first and only lead of the game at 2-1. Trevor Lord shoveled a backhander that leaked through William Lavallieré with 4:22 gone.

Athens only scored one even-strength goal Thursday, with Matt Garcia generating power with a turn in the left circle for the blueliner's 2nd of the year.

Less than three minutes later with a man advantage, a signature Carter Shinkaruk slapper found the short side on Ricardo Gonzalez.

Continuing his rise on the season, Jesse Lowell iced the game with an effort off the left pad of Gonzalez and in; it was the third and last power play goal for the team on the night.

Lavallieré won his eighth-straight game and is undefeated on the season. The Quebecois stopped 26 of 28 shots.

The Rock Lobsters (13-2-2-0, 43 pts) return to the Tank for Teddy Bear Toss Night, with the puck dropping tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.







