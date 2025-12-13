Teddy Bears Rain in the Tank

Published on December 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Pee Dee Ice Cats 4-3 in a shootout in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,548 members of Crustacean Nation on Teddy Bear Toss Night.

It didn't take long for it to rain teddies in the Tank, as Eric Neiley opened the scoring just 1:40 into the game.

One half of Pee Dee's Latvian twin tandem, Patriks Marcinkevics leveled it less than five minutes later with a beautiful move on the backhand.

Garrett Milan resumed his magic from the power play last night and found perfect placement to pass a man-advantage goal into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead.

Netting his second of the season, T J Prexler knotted it back up with the fourth total goal of the first period.

The game was marked by 74 minutes of penalties, and both teams found a power-play goal in the third period.

Gleb Bandurkin tallied his fifth goal over four games and Dominiks Marcinkevics followed his brother's lead, scoring one of his own.

Regulation couldn't separate the two Continental Division sides, with Carter McPhail making important saves in the five minutes of overtime to send the game to a shootout.

Neiley found the top shelf in his attempt and McPhail stopped all three shots in the first shootout of his professional career.

The hosts came out victorious in their first shootout of the season, and McPhail made 44 saves in his eighth win of the year.

The Rock Lobsters (13-2-3-0, 45 pts) travel to the Florence Civic Center to take on the Pee Dee IceCats in a Saturday-night series finale in Florence, S.C.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.