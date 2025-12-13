Binghamton Wins 9th In-A-Row

Danbury, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 3-2 in the shootout on Friday night. Tyson Kirkby scored two goals, forcing overtime. CJ Stubbs scored the lone goal in the shootout giving Binghamton their ninth-straight victory and their sixth-straight over Danbury this season.

On Friday night, Binghamton found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in the first period. Danbury was able to score twice in a span of 58 seconds at the midpoint of the frame. The Danbury Ice Arena faithful let the Black Bears hear it, but Tyson Kirkby made them listen. Kirkby scored to cut the lead in half at 12:18 and that was the final goal of the period. After one, Danbury led 2-1.

Neither side was able score in the second. Both teams traded power play opportunities, but the goalies stood tall holding the score at 2-1. After forty, Danbury led 2-1 but the Black Bears were peppering Danbury with 36 shots on goal.

The parade to the penalty box continued for both sides in the third. Still, no team was able to score on the power play. As time winded down, Binghamton was searching for the game-tying goal. With under five minutes left to play, who else but Tyson Kirkby delivers the second Binghamton goal of the night. Kirkby's second multi-goal game this season in three games. We headed to overtime tied at 2-2.

Binghamton started overtime on the penalty kill, but managed only to give up one shot on goal on the power play. Binghamton was unable to grab the goal at 3-on-3 and for the second time this season, the Black Bears headed to the shootout.

This time CJ Stubbs was the hero scoring the only goal in round two. Connor McAnanama stopped all three Danbury shooters, earning his 10th victory of the season. Binghamton wins 3-2 and improves to 18-2-0 on the season.







