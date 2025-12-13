Big Night from Clark Gives Scarecrows 4-2 Win

Published on December 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Scarecrows returned to the Raising Cane's River Center on Friday night for to reengage the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Though these two squads play in different divisions they are meeting 14 times this season with this being the third clash between them. After taking the first two games here in Baton Rouge, Topeka aimed for a chance to keep that streak going tonight.

Though the scoring got started early it was Baton Rouge who found the back of the net sending Teddy Bears flying through the air to give the Zydeco a 1-0 lead on a Nick Ketola odd angle shot that beat Daniil Bryzgalov just 2:19 into the game. Topeka had an answer however as 13:23 into the frame a loose puck found its way to the front of the net and Scott Coash poked it back to Cameron Clark who beat Connor Green over his shoulder to tie the game back up at one goal apiece.

As the second period got underway Topeka looked poised to have a big period as just 3:57 into action Jacob Gagnon found a puck in the top of the circle left there by Elijah Wilson and slapped it past Green for a 2-1 lead. However, after finding no success with the man advantage Baton Rouge was able to hem the Scarecrows deep in their own end and Ethan Matchim went bar down past Bryzgalov to tie things back up at 10:24.

Neither side could find an advantage until late in the third both sides took penalties back and forth. After both sides had a couple of kills it was a double minor for high sticking on Narek Aleksanyan that led to Boston Bird tipping home a Gordon Whalen shot past Green for the 3-2 lead at 17:11 of the final period. Clark added a second goal on an empty netter that bounced off each Scarecrows player on the ice before finally ending up in the back of the net for the 4-2 victory.

Bryzgalov stopped 29 of 31 in the win, his seventh of the season.

Topeka goes right back at it tomorrow night at 7:05pm to take on the Zydeco again. Watch along on Youtube and Sporfie to keep up with the Scarecrows action this season.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.