Scarecrows Score Early, But Prowlers Push Through Late

Published on November 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Scarecrows returned home for the first time since November 1st to kick off a 5-game homestand the longest of their tenure at the Landon Arena at Stormont Vail Events Center. Topeka arrived ona four game win streak, while Port Huron, despite an 11 point advantage in the standings came in with the knowledge Topeka holds 5 games in hand on the Prowlers.

An early goal for the Prowlers on a rebound left in front of Sammy Bernard allowed Connor Bizal his first of the season for Port Huron to give his squad the 1-0 lead. 3:24 while on a power play thanks to a Bryan Parsons Hook, the Scarecrows showed off a beautiful set of passing skills that ended up feeding Connor Lind down low to an empty net and tying the game.

Port Huron had to bore a number of great chances from Topeka in the period of the long change, but once again stood tall as they held up through 2 full power plays and an abbreviated one as well. It was a Prowler once again finding the scoresheet to take the lead back 2-1 as after over 4 minutes of running time the Scarecrows got caught flatfooted and Bobby Price cashed in a on rush play that drew the defense.

After a skirmish at the end of the second Avery Smith started period 3 in the penalty box. Topeka was able to kill the penalty but Austin Fetterly tipped home a Nick Favaro shot at 3:11 to make it 3-2 into the period. After a slew of penalties that all seemed to come against Topeka Arrtu Heikkila and Blake Anderson also managed to find the back of the cage to give Port Huron a 5-1 edge and their third win of the season.

Bernard stopped 33 of 38 in the loss.

The Scarecrows return home tomorrow night at 7:05pm to once again take on Port Huron. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the Cable Dahmer Box Office.







