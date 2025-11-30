Scarecrows Find Redemption on Saturday Night, 5-1

Published on November 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Scarecrows came into Saturday night's game trying to find a way to beat a team that had taken their three first ever meetings, but the Prowlers had eyes of their own set on attempting to make a difference in their own way as they sought out to extend their second place lead in the Empire division.

Topeka came out firing looking for chances to cash in early as line after line came out on the attack. Port Huron picked up their own attack around the midway point of the period, but 15:44 into the period on an attempted Prowlers break out it was Connor Lind stepping in front of the clearing attempt and picking his spot on Reid Cooper to give the Scarecrows the 1-0 lead after one period of play.

The second period saw the lid pop open as a Goaltending switch to Jameson Bourque for Port Huron saw Topeka's attack truly pay off. In a period that saw four goals and three fights there was no time to settle in. 6:52 into the period Cory Checco tipped home a TJ Sneath shot for his first as a Scarecrow to give Topeka the 2-0 lead. 4:41 later Scott Coash picked off an attempted clear and barreled in on Bourque picking his spot and giving the Scarecrows a 3-0 cushion. 2:08 after the Coash goal,Scott won a faceoff to linemate Hugo Koch who ripped an odd angle shot to give Topeka a 4-0 lead. Port Huron was able to spark themselves late in the frame after a Reginald Millette shot pulled Daniil Bryzgalov out of position and left an open door for Matt Graham's 8th of the season to close the gap to 4-1.

The third period saw the Scarecrows raise up their penalty kill numbers while giving Coash the first double digit goal scorer title in Topeka history as he netted his 10th of the season to make the game 5-1.

Bryzgalov stopped 36 of 37 in the win, his fourth of the season.

The Scarecrows and Prowlers close out the weekend series Sunday afternoon at 4pm for pucks and paws night! Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Cable Dahmer Box Office!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.