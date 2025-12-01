Scarecrows Snag Weekend Series and Game, 2-1

After a Friday-Saturday split the Scarecrows and Prowlers met on Sunday in an effort to decide the weekend series. Though both teams found victories it seemed as though little was settled coming into the game. Topeka holds five games in hand over the visiting Prowlers after having two weeks off in November and came in looking to make up ground.

Topeka came out firing for the second time in two nights. The Scarecrows found paths to the net and just 7:38 into the period off a pass from Connor Lind, Scott Coash deked his way through the defense and found an opening behind Bailey Huber to give Topeka the 1-0 lead.

The second frame brought a lot of back and forth play to the ice, but taking 8 minutes in penalties wore out the Scarecrows staff over the period. Despite not giving up a goal on the man advantage it was Port Huron's continuous push that saw a goal find its way past Daniil Bryzgalov to tie up the game at 16:36 of the second period as Nicholas Favaro put one through traffic.

Hunter Hall was acquired from Baton Rouge over a week ago and was solid all weekend throwing his body around and finding ways to impact the game, but it was on the cross crease pass from Doug Blaisdell where his impact was felt biggest as he tipped home the game winning goal to give Topeka the weekend series victory, 2-1 in both game and series.

Bryzgalov stopped 32 of 33 for his fifth win of the season.

The Scarecrows are back in action next Friday night as the Biloxi Breakers come to town at 7:05pm. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and at the Cable Dahmer Box Office.







