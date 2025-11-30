Sentinels Earn Another Point in the Standings

Published on November 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels battled hard this past weekend with the Bobcats of Blue Ridge coming to town. The Bobcats were coming off of a split weekend with the Port Huron Prowlers where they each won one game a piece. The Bobcats came in playing an aggressive style of hockey, looking to bruise and batter the Sents' young roster. The Sentinels ended up holding their own, but still came up short when the final buzzer went off.

The first contest saw the Sentinels fall 4 - 7 and the following night was fairly closer as both teams went to overtime. The Bobcats would end up winning the contest not even one minute into overtime as they scored the game winning goal and secured the 3 points for their franchise. The Sentinels also earned their 5th point of the season, although I'm sure they would have liked to have had 3 instead. The wins will come soon but for now the improvements carry on.

The Sentinels next stint will be on the road again as they head back to Watertown, New York for their next road trip. The Wolves look to improve as well but the Sents' will have their man behind the bench again, Everett Thompson this time so the Wolves better watch out with Indiana coming back at full strength and with a chip on their shoulder. You can catch all of the action this Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena - OR - catch the game streaming LIVE on Rumble and Sporfie.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.