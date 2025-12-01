Prowlers Drop Second in a Row in Topeka

Published on November 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Still feeling the effects of the illness running through the locker room, the shorthanded Port Huron Prowlers fought, but fell short to the Topeka Scarecrows 2-1 to wrap up their three-in-three in Topeka. The Scarecrows took two of the three games.

The guys were hurting," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Obviously, we played short, we had a couple of guys who literally couldn't give anything. [Austin Fetterly and Ben Brockway] were out today, [Reid Cooper] couldn't stop puking enough to even think about suiting up tonight. The guys that were in, it was a battle."

Topeka's leading scorer got the only goal of the first period. Scott Coash slipped through a few Port Huron defenders and put a shot short-side that found the twine.

The Prowlers responded late in the second. Connor Bizal handed the puck to Nick Favaro fresh off the bench. He weaved to the high slot and ripped a shot to the top corner to tie the score heading into the third.

"Biz made a good play," Favaro said. "He dragged guys to the middle and dropped it to me. I made a move to the middle and wanted to get it off as quickly as possible. I think it hit something in front, but it was good to see it go in."

1:11 into the final frame, Hunter Hall tapped in a back-door pass from Doug Blaisdell on a two-on-one rush for the game-winning goal. It was also Hall's first as a Scarecrow.

Bailey Huber was credited with 12 saves in the loss.

Daniil Bryzgalov got 32 stops for the second-straight night.

The Prowlers move on to Binghamton this upcoming weekend with 7 P.M. puck drops scheduled for December 5 and 6. Both games will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







