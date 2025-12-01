Virgili's Overtime Stunner Secures Sweep of Snakes

Published on November 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 3-2 in overtime Sunday afternoon in Akins Ford Arena.

37 seconds was all it took for Joe Mack to open the score, finishing off a tic-tac-toe move with a shot into the top corner past Sean Kuhn.

Despite not logging a shot in the first seven minutes of the game, Monroe found a higher gear as the first period went on and scored through Yianni Liarakos to knot the game at one before the end of the first.

Snatching the lead back, Daniil Glukharyov had a shot pop in and out of Kuhn's glove at the 4:03 mark of the middle period.

It was a tied game yet again in the middle of the game as a short-angle snipe from Austin Albrecht drew a level scoreline that would last for the rest of regulation.

With a minute remaining in overtime, Filip Virgili took the breath away from Crustacean Nation with a short-side one timer that found a way over the shoulder of the Monroe netminder.

Carter McPhail got back into the win column with saves of quantity and quality, stopping 40 of 42.

The Rock Lobsters (10-2-2-0, 34 pts) travel to Columbus, Ga. to reignite a rivalry against in-state foe, the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drops in the Friday opener at 7:35 p.m. EST.







