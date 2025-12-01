FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on November 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PORT HURON PROWLERS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Scarecrows Snag Weekend Series and Game, 2-1

by Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - After a Friday-Saturday split the Scarecrows and Prowlers met on Sunday in an effort to decide the weekend series. Though both teams found victories it seemed as though little was settled coming into the game. Topeka holds five games in hand over the visiting Prowlers after having two weeks off in November and came in looking to make up ground.

Topeka came out firing for the second time in two nights. The Scarecrows found paths to the net and just 7:38 into the period off a pass from Connor Lind, Scott Coash deked his way through the defense and found an opening behind Bailey Huber to give Topeka the 1-0 lead.

The second frame brought a lot of back and forth play to the ice, but taking 8 minutes in penalties wore out the Scarecrows staff over the period. Despite not giving up a goal on the man advantage it was Port Huron's continuous push that saw a goal find its way past Daniil Bryzgalov to tie up the game at 16:36 of the second period as Nicholas Favaro put one through traffic.

Hunter Hall was acquired from Baton Rouge over a week ago and was solid all weekend throwing his body around and finding ways to impact the game, but it was on the cross crease pass from Doug Blaisdell where his impact was felt biggest as he tipped home the game winning goal to give Topeka the weekend series victory, 2-1 in both game and series.

Bryzgalov stopped 32 of 33 for his fifth win of the season.

The Scarecrows are back in action next Friday night as the Biloxi Breakers come to town at 7:05pm. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and at the Cable Dahmer Box Office.

Prowlers Drop Second in a Row in Topeka

by Will Wiegelman

Topeka, KS - Still feeling the effects of the illness running through the locker room, the shorthanded Port Huron Prowlers fought, but fell short to the Topeka Scarecrows 2-1 to wrap up their three-in-three in Topeka. The Scarecrows took two of the three games.

The guys were hurting," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Obviously, we played short, we had a couple of guys who literally couldn't give anything. [Austin Fetterly and Ben Brockway] were out today, [Reid Cooper] couldn't stop puking enough to even think about suiting up tonight. The guys that were in, it was a battle."

Topeka's leading scorer got the only goal of the first period. Scott Coash slipped through a few Port Huron defenders and put a shot short-side that found the twine.

The Prowlers responded late in the second. Connor Bizal handed the puck to Nick Favaro fresh off the bench. He weaved to the high slot and ripped a shot to the top corner to tie the score heading into the third.

"Biz made a good play," Favaro said. "He dragged guys to the middle and dropped it to me. I made a move to the middle and wanted to get it off as quickly as possible. I think it hit something in front, but it was good to see it go in."

1:11 into the final frame, Hunter Hall tapped in a back-door pass from Doug Blaisdell on a two-on-one rush for the game-winning goal. It was also Hall's first as a Scarecrow.

Bailey Huber was credited with 12 saves in the loss.

Daniil Bryzgalov got 32 stops for the second-straight night.

The Prowlers move on to Binghamton this upcoming weekend with 7 P.M. puck drops scheduled for December 5 and 6. Both games will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

MONROE MOCCASINS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Virgili's Overtime Stunner Secures Sweep of Snakes

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 3-2 in overtime Sunday afternoon in Akins Ford Arena.

37 seconds was all it took for Joe Mack to open the score, finishing off a tic-tac-toe move with a shot into the top corner past Sean Kuhn.

Despite not logging a shot in the first seven minutes of the game, Monroe found a higher gear as the first period went on and scored through Yianni Liarakos to knot the game at one before the end of the first.

Snatching the lead back, Daniil Glukharyov had a shot pop in and out of Kuhn's glove at the 4:03 mark of the middle period.

It was a tied game yet again in the middle of the game as a short-angle snipe from Austin Albrecht drew a level scoreline that would last for the rest of regulation.

With a minute remaining in overtime, Filip Virgili took the breath away from Crustacean Nation with a short-side one timer that found a way over the shoulder of the Monroe netminder.

Carter McPhail got back into the win column with saves of quantity and quality, stopping 40 of 42.

The Rock Lobsters (10-2-2-0, 34 pts) travel to Columbus, Ga. to reignite a rivalry against in-state foe, the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drops in the Friday opener at 7:35 p.m. EST.







