Columbus Sweeps Pee Dee for Seventh Straight Win

Published on November 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, S.C. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Pee Dee IceCats by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday night at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina.

Trevor Babin was in net for the River Dragons, while Ricardo Gonzalez received the start for Pee Dee.

Just 45 seconds into the game, the River Dragons scored a goal and won a fight moments later. Ryan Galvin took a breakaway pass and lifted the puck over the glove of Ricardo Gonzalez.

Right after the goal, Kyle Moore dropped the gloves with Pee Dee forward Nick Gullo. The fight ended quickly after Moore landed several uppercuts to Gullo's chin.

At 8:18, Eli Rivers knocked a puck into the net, assisted by T. J. Prexler and Trevor Lord.

At 14:55 of the opening period, Alex Storjohann scored his first goal of the night, assisted by Tyler Barrow and Ryan Hunter.

In the second period, Columbus extended its lead with a power-play goal from Storjohann. Moore and Hunter provided the assists.

Less than two minutes later, while on another power play, the River Dragons pushed the lead to three. Barrow scored this time, assisted by Moore and Storjohann.

Before the second period ended, Patriks Marcinkevics brought Pee Dee within one with a highlight-reel goal. Gullo followed with another for the home side, scoring on the power play.

At 8:50, Storjohann completed the hat trick, assisted by Barrow and Szabad. Storjohann finished the night with four points (3G, 1A), while Barrow and Moore each recorded three points.

"I thought it was a great game by everyone," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "We finished checks, made simple plays, and had sensational special teams. I'm very happy with the club's performance this weekend."

Trevor Babin earned the win in net for the River Dragons with 36 saves on 40 shots. Gonzalez made 22 saves for the IceCats.

