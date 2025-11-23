River Dragons Beat Biloxi, 6-2, on Home Ice

Published on November 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers 6-2 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Trevor Babin tended the net for the River Dragons, while Josh Rosenzweig started once again for the Breakers.

Columbus opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal from Alex Storjohann. Less than 30 seconds later, Kevin Szabad doubled the lead, wiring a wrist shot over the Biloxi goaltender.

At 9:54 of the opening frame, Tyler Barrow made it 3-0 with a shorthanded backhand finish. Barrow struck again just 1:28 into the second period, putting Columbus ahead by four.

Moments later, Ryan Hunter added another for the River Dragons, roofing a wrist shot to extend the lead to 5-0. Biloxi got on the board five minutes into the period when Blake Keller cut the deficit to 5-1.

In the third, Ryan Galvin scored Columbus's sixth goal of the night. The River Dragons went on to secure the 6-2 victory.

Babin earned the win for Columbus, stopping 27 shots. Rosenzweig turned aside 31 attempts for Biloxi.

"We came out strong in the first period and built a 5-0 lead, but we let up after that," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "All the penalties made it tough to keep a good rhythm, and the game didn't have much flow. We had too many breakdowns as it went on. Babin played great and really kept us in it, and it's tough that we gave up those two because he deserved better."

The River Dragons return to action Wednesday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, facing the Breakers for the fourth straight game. Coverage begins at 8:05 p.m. EST on YouTube and Sporfie.







