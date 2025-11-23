Rock Lobsters Fall in the Snake Pit

MONROE, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell for the first time ever in the Monroe Civic Center, dropping a 7-3 loss Saturday night against the Moccasins.

Athens' long night started 17 seconds into the matchup, with Andrew Bellant snatching an early lead for the hosts.

After a Carlos Fornaris goal was scratched off for a kicked puck, Daniil Glukharyov responded again with a shot into the attic of the net. It was the Russian's fifth goal in his last three games against Monroe.

The momentum ultimately didn't shift for the visitors however, with the Moccasins striking for four unanswered goals before we reached the halfway mark of the contest.

It's taken top-shelf shots to beat Monroe goaltender Henry Graham, and that was no exception on Carter Shinkaruk's fourth of the year to make it 5-2.

Scoring his first goal as a Moccasin two weeks ago in Athens, Jared Christy converted all alone on a breakaway to restore a four-goal advantage for the hosts.

A margin away from a goal on Friday night, Jesse Lowell potted one past Graham for his first tally since the opening weekend.

Bellant secured a hat trick on an empty-netter and that iced the game for the Monroe win.

The Rock Lobsters (9-2-1-0, 29 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for yet another matchup against the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. in Athens.







