FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Drop Second Straight to Black Bears, get Swept in Weekend Series

by Tyler Platz & Lexi Burkey

Danbury, CT -The Danbury Hat Tricks took their second consecutive loss to the Binghamton Black Bears, falling 5-1 on Saturday in Danbury to drop to 4-7-2-1.

The two-time defending champion and league-leading Black Bears dominated in every major category - time of possession, shots, and goals en route to their 11th win of the season.

Halfway through the first period, Hat Tricks forward Alexander Legkov nearly opened the scoring. After Legkov blocked a shot from Black Bears defenseman Austin D'Orazio at the blue line, the Hat Tricks' leading scorer broke in on a rush, but Binghamton goalie Dominik Tmej flashed the glove in his first professional game to keep the game tied at zero.

After a scoreless 12 minutes in the first period, the Black Bears broke the tie on the power play at the 8:31 mark when a puck thrown in front by Binghamton forward Mac Jansen deflected off forward Gavin Yates' skate and past Danbury goalie Sebastian Resar for a 1-0 lead.

With 5:56 on the clock, Black Bears defenseman Daniel Stone threatened to pull the trigger, but deferred to Jansen in front for Jansen's second point of the night and fourth goal of the weekend to extend Binghamton's lead to 2-0.

After a failure to clear the zone by the Hat Tricks late in the period, at the 2:13 mark, Black Bears forward CJ Stubbs was given enough room to pass it to forward Austin Thompson in front, who beat a diving Resar for the 3-0 lead.

At 7:03 in the second period, Yates made a backhand pass on the rush that Binghamton defenseman Dan Wieber snapped high past Resar for a 4-0 lead. Jansen picked up his second assist of the night.

Danbury's best scoring chance of the period came in the final three minutes, when Hat Tricks forward Jonny Ruiz broke free for a near breakaway before Binghamton defenseman Jesse Anderson disrupted the play before Ruiz could get a shot off.

The Hat Tricks finally got on the board midway through the final frame. At the 9:56 mark, Danbury defenseman Ian Tookenay put a shot towards Binghamton's net that was deflected in front by forward Drew Welsch to make it 4-1.

The Black Bears didn't wait long to respond. With the clock showing 8:16, Stubbs' shot in front bounced off Resar's right onto Thompson's stick, who buried it for Binghamton's fifth goal of the night, making it 5-1 for the final.

The Hat Tricks travel back to Binghamton to face the Black Bears on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 6:00 p.m.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Lancers Level Prowlers 5-1

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - Before a crowd of 2,033 at Hitachi Energy Arena Saturday night, the Blue Ridge Bobcats rebranded for one night only as the Virginia Lancers, honoring the region's first-ever pro hockey championship team. They paid homage to that John Tortorella coached squad the best way they knew how, with a dominant 5-1 win over the Port Huron Prowlers.

In another tight-checking physical affair, this time it was the home squad who controlled the pace and momentum of the contest. The scoring began just over halfway into the opening frame, when Carson Andreoli used a convenient screen from a Prowlers defenseman in front of Reid Cooper to snap a wrist shot from the right point past the glove side and in. 5:04 later, Daniel Klinecky blasted home one of his patented power play one-timers for the second night in a row to double the lead heading into the second.

Less than 4 minutes into the middle frame, Andreoli struck again, this time backhanding a shot by Cooper's stick side with help from Brandon Reller to put the Lancers up 3-0. Klinecky again followed Andreoli, this time 7:03 later and again on special teams, this time shorthanded. Klinecky, Danny Martin and Justin Daly combined to break out shorthanded, creating a mini 2-on-1 with Daly and Klinecky, and the Czech defenseman backhanded his second of the game home to put the game out of reach at 4-0 after 40 minutes.

Nicholas Favaro made things interesting, breaking Anthony Shrum's shutout bid with a goal at 14:13 of the third. It was too little too late for the Prowlers as Nick Stuckless slammed the door with an empty net goal just over three minutes later. PJ Demitrio picked up his first point with the club with the secondary assist on the Lancers' fifth goal of the night.

Andreoli's dual-goal output earned him third star, while Klinecky's pair of goals and assist on Andreoli's opening marker netted him second star. Shrum's tall-standing performance between the pipes of 34 saves on 35 shots garnered him first star honors on the evening.

Blue Ridge now hits the road for a trio of Thanksgiving week contests, beginning with a Wednesday night clash with the Pee Dee IceCats. The Bobcats then motor on to Indiana and visit the Sentinels next Friday and Saturday for the first ever meeting between the franchises. All 3 games will be available to both watch and listen along the Blue Ridge Hockey Network.

Bobcats All Over Prowlers to Earn Split

by Will Wiegelman

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats bounced back to trounce the Port Huron Prowlers 5-1 on November 22 at Hitachi Energy Arena to earn a weekend split. The Prowlers lost the second game of a back to back for the first time this season.

"To their credit, they came out pissed off," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "I thought they established the physicality early and we were chasing the game because of it."

Carson Andreoli got the scoring started in the first with a quick wrister from the point right off a faceoff. Later in the opening frame, Daniel Klinecky hammered home a power-play tally to make it 2-0 through 20 minutes.

Early in the second, Andreoli got his second as he followed up a rush in the offensive zone and finished on the backhand. Klinecky then got his second on a rush just as a Port Huron power play expired.

Things spiraled out of control in the third as multiple players were asked to leave by the referees. The teams combined for __ penalty minutes as the feisty, budding rivalry continued.

Nick Favaro got one back for the Prowlers but it was too little, too late. Nick Stuckless hit the empty net.

Reid Cooper made 27 saves in the loss.

Klinecky led the way with two goals and an assist while Michael Mercurio and Brandon Reller finished with a pair of helpers apiece. Anthony Shrum got his second win over Port Huron this season with a 34-save performance.

The Prowlers have a short week before heading home for a Wednesday matchup against the Indiana Sentinels. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

PEE DEE ICECATS at TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Drop Home Game to IceCats

by Kendall Grayson

Winston-Salem, NC - The Twin City Thunderbirds dropped a 6-2 decision Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena in a battle against the Pee Dee IceCats. Josh Labelle and Roman Kraemer each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds during the matchup.

Dustin Jesseau netted an even-strength goal just over four minutes into Saturday's 1st period to give the IceCats a 1-0 lead in the matchup. Houston Wilson recorded an assist on the scoring play. After surrendering the opening goal of the contest, the Thunderbirds responded with a powerplay goal from Josh Labelle at 11:57 of the 1st period. Labelle's goal was his first with Twin City after signing with the organization earlier this week. Roman Kraemer notched an assist on Labelle's powerplay goal. Pee Dee went ahead by a goal for the second time during Saturday's opening period after a goal was scored by Patriks Marcinkevics. Marcinkevics' goal was netted at 14:22 of the 1st period, and was assisted by Timur Rasulov. The final goal of Saturday's 1st period was scored even-strength by Roman Kraemer with under four minutes to play. Kraemer's goal was netted even strength, and was assisted by Gus Ford. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 20-11 margin during the 1st period, and the 2nd period began in a 2-2 tie.

The only goal of Saturday's 2nd period was netted by Chance Adrian with less than three minutes to play. Adrian's goal was assisted by Dustin Jesseau and Jake Jurgeneit. The Thunderbirds outshot the IceCats 12-11 during the middle period, but trailed by a goal entering the 3rd period.

Dominiks Marcinkevics gave the IceCats a two-goal lead in the matchup with less than five minutes to play. His goal was assisted by Konstantin Chernyuk and Timur Rasulov. Eli Rivers netted a goal at 16:29 of the final period to give Pee Dee a 5-2 advantage in the matchup. Houston Wilson recorded an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Saturday night's game was netted by Houston Wilson with less than two minutes to play. Wilson's goal was scored into an empty net, and was assisted by Timur Rasulov and Dominiks Marcinkevics. The Thunderbirds were outshot 18-7 during the 3rd period, and 49-30 overall during the matchup.

Dysen Skinner dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 43-save-on-48-shot performance. Ricardo Gonzalez recorded the win in goal for the IceCats after making 28 saves on 30 shots during the battle.

Twin City will now hit the road for three consecutive away games before returning home to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for another battle against Pee Dee on Saturday, December 6th at 6:05pm ET. The Thunderbirds' next game will be played on Friday, November 28th, against the Danbury Hat Tricks at the Danbury Ice Arena in Danbury, Connecticut. Puck drop for the only matchup of the season between the Thunderbirds and the Hat Tricks is scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

BILOXI BREAKERS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS BEAT BILOXI 6-2 ON HOME ICE

by Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers 6-2 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Trevor Babin tended the net for the River Dragons, while Josh Rosenzweig started once again for the Breakers.

Columbus opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal from Alex Storjohann. Less than 30 seconds later, Kevin Szabad doubled the lead, wiring a wrist shot over the Biloxi goaltender.

At 9:54 of the opening frame, Tyler Barrow made it 3-0 with a shorthanded backhand finish. Barrow struck again just 1:28 into the second period, putting Columbus ahead by four.

Moments later, Ryan Hunter added another for the River Dragons, roofing a wrist shot to extend the lead to 5-0. Biloxi got on the board five minutes into the period when Blake Keller cut the deficit to 5-1.

In the third, Ryan Galvin scored Columbus's sixth goal of the night. The River Dragons went on to secure the 6-2 victory.

Babin earned the win for Columbus, stopping 27 shots. Rosenzweig turned aside 31 attempts for Biloxi.

The River Dragons return to action Wednesday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, facing the Breakers for the fourth straight game. Coverage begins at 8:05 p.m. EST on YouTube and Sporfie.

Dragons Hot Start Overpowers Biloxi

by Devin Dobek

Columbus, GA - Into their 3rd battle with Columbus within a week, the Breakers were eager to snap their 3 game slide and get back in the win column. Led once again by Tyler Barrow, Columbus jumped on the scoresheet quick and put the game out of reach early in front of the home crowd on Saturday night.

In the middle game of their 3 game road trip, Biloxi desperately needed some points as the competitive Continental division standings began to take shape. As soon as the puck was dropped, Columbus was ready to go and jumped on the Breakers early. Earning an early powerplay, they scored just 6 seconds into the man advantage at the 1:48 mark courtesy of Alex Storjohann. The building was rocking on cancer awareness night, and within 26 seconds another mark was added. Closing in on the far side Kevin Szabad fired a bullet over the glove of Rosenzweig for his 5th of the season to make it 2-0. After building a quick lead, Columbus gave Biloxi numerous opportunities to climb back into the contest with 4 straight minor penalties. The Breakers man advantage came into the weekend a league best 26.8%, but couldn't buy a mark against the Dragons. In the midst of their woes, Tyler Barrow sprung free to pot another shorthanded goal, the 6th against the breakers this year. In the back half of the period Columbus took 2 more penalties, but the Breakers had no answers. To the room they went, with Columbus holding a comfortable 3 goal lead and outshooting Biloxi 18-12.

Period 2 Columbus picked right up where they left off with 2 goals in the opening 5 minutes. At 1:28, Barrow added his second off a pass from Alex Storjohann to make it 4-0. Then at 4:48, Ryan Hunter caught the Breakers in a defensive blunder to tally a 5th Dragons goal. But finally right at the 5:00 mark, Blake Keller tipped home a Brandon Lucchesi shot to put the visitors on the board at 5-1. Columbus gave Biloxi 4 more powerplays in the frame, but Biloxi just could not get anything going and dropped to a whopping 0/15 a man up through 5 periods with the Dragons. With all the time a man up, the Breakers did lead in shots in the middle frame 11-6, bringing the total to 24-23 Dragons. However, the stat that matters the most in the goal column remained lopsided at 5-1 through 40.

20 more minutes, and a four goal deficit to overcome. Columbus didn't give Biloxi virtually anything in period 3. They stayed disciplined, and didn't return to the sin bin, instead drawing 2 of their own powerplays that couldn't amount to a goal. It was a slow third period with limited chances, until league points leader Khaden Henry finished an odd-man rush at the 15:25 mark to make it more respectable at 5-2. The final blow came from the Dragons, after 2 unanswered Breakers goals, Ryan Galvin sniped one from the slot to cement the score at 6-2. The final shot totals were 37-29 Dragons.

The Breakers fall to 3-7-1 and will complete their 3 game road trip tomorrow against the Moccasins at 3:00 CST inside the Monroe Civic Center. Columbus improves to 8-4-0 and will enjoy a day off tomorrow before they gear up for a battle on Thanksgiving Eve with the Breakers in Biloxi.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at MONROE MOCCASINS

BELLANT NETS HAT TRICK AS MOCCASINS DOMINATE ROCK LOBSTERS 7-3

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - Andrew Bellant etched his name in Monroe Moccasins history on Saturday night, scoring the first home-ice hat trick in franchise history, powering Monroe to a 7-3 win over the Athens Rock Lobsters.

Bellant wasted no time, opening the scoring 17 seconds into the first period. Athens would tie the game at 3:29 with Daniil Glukharev's goal, but Monroe quickly regained control. Yianni Liarakos, Corey Cunningham and Austin Albrecht each added first-period goals to give the Moccasins a 4-1 lead.

Monroe kept the pressure on in the second with Bellant netting his second goal at 3:09 and Jared Christy scoring at 11:56 to push the lead to 6-2. Athens would respond with goals from Carter Shinkaruk and Jesse Lowell, but Bellant's shorthanded strike at 18:48 of the third period sealed the 7-3 victory.

The Moccasins outshot Athens 35-27 and improved to 7-3-1-0-0 on the season, while Athens fell to 9-2-0-1-0. The teams will meet again at Akins Ford Arena in Athens on November 29 and 30 promising another high-stakes showdown.

Rock Lobsters Fall in the Snake Pit

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Monroe, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell for the first time ever in the Monroe Civic Center, dropping a 7-3 loss Saturday night against the Moccasins.

Athens' long night started 17 seconds into the matchup, with Andrew Bellant snatching an early lead for the hosts.

After a Carlos Fornaris goal was scratched off for a kicked puck, Daniil Glukharyov responded again with a shot into the attic of the net. It was the Russian's fifth goal in his last three games against Monroe.

The momentum ultimately didn't shift for the visitors however, with the Moccasins striking for four unanswered goals before we reached the halfway mark of the contest.

It's taken top-shelf shots to beat Monroe goaltender Henry Graham, and that was no exception on Carter Shinkaruk's fourth of the year to make it 5-2.

Scoring his first goal as a Moccasin two weeks ago in Athens, Jared Christy converted all alone on a breakaway to restore a four-goal advantage for the hosts.

A margin away from a goal on Friday night, Jesse Lowell potted one past Graham for his first tally since the opening weekend.

Bellant secured a hat trick on an empty-netter and that iced the game for the Monroe win.

The Rock Lobsters (9-2-1-0, 29 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for yet another matchup against the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. in Athens and tickets can be found here.

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Fall 4-3 in Overtime After Hard-Fought Battle with Topeka

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco battled wire-to-wire on Saturday night but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Topeka Scarecrows at the Raising Cane's River Center. Baton Rouge overcame early deficits and held a late second-period lead, but Topeka forced overtime and ended the game with a heartbreaking finish.

In a storyline that stung for the home crowd, former Zydeco forward Elijah Wilson - a key piece of Baton Rouge's offense last season - scored the overtime winner at 4:29, sealing the game against his former team. Wilson finished the night with a goal and two assists, earning first-star honors.

Topeka opened the scoring with a power-play goal, but Baton Rouge responded minutes later when Ilnur Madiarov tied the game off a feed from Ethan Matchim. The Scarecrows regained the lead late in the first, taking a 2-1 edge through 20 minutes.

The Zydeco surged back in the second period. Nick Ketola buried a shot at 12:34, with assists from Narek Aleksanyanand Ross Bartlett, tying the contest 2-2. Moments later, Jake Cox finished a passing sequence from Ketola and Dmitry Kuznetsov, giving Baton Rouge a 3-2 lead heading into the break.

Topeka tied the game in the third, and despite a tense, penalty-heavy final frame, neither team found the go-ahead goal in regulation. Wilson's OT winner ultimately decided the contest, denying the Zydeco a comeback victory despite a strong overall effort.

UP NEXT Baton Rouge returns home Wednesday night before Thanksgiving for a showdown with the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Scarecrows Rally In Third, Wilson Buries OT Winner, 4-3

by Jon Kliment

Baton Rouge, LA - After a back and forth effort on Friday night the Scarecrows and Zydeco met up Saturday night for the second of fourteen matchups this season. After Topeka took the early lead in the season series with a hard fought effort Baton Rouge looked to find a route to victory on the second night of the back to back.

The Scarecrows came out early again on the power play as Tyler Larwood took a tripping penalty and TJ Sneath buried his 5th of the season with assists to Carson Gallagher, his first as a Scarecrow, and Hugo Koch, his 100th FPHL point. 3:26 later Baton Rouge answered back as Ilnur Madirov scored his first of the season after Sammy Bernard made a huge stop on Ethan Matchim but the rebound was left on a platter for Madiarov. Topeka answered back late in the period as Jacob Gagnon scored on a roof shot over the shoulders of Connor Green for his fifth of the season, extending his goal scoring streak to 4 games.

The period of the long change has been a struggle this season for Topeka and tonight was no different. On a broken play started with a shot from Narek Aleksanyan stopped by Bernard, but Nick Ketola followed up and was able to tie the game up 12:34 into the period. After the goal Ketola and Tyler Larwood battled Gallagher and Avery Smith that saw all four make their way to the penalty box. Jake Cox gave Baton Rouge their first lead of the weekend 3:42 later on another rebound chance that gave the Zydeco the 3-2 lead heading for the third.

Sneath found the front of the net again 4:25 into the third and on a perfect pass from former Zydeco Elijah Wilson the Scarecrows tied it up 3-3. Neither team was able to find the back of the net during regulation and though it took most of overtime Wilson was the missing piece as at 4:29 of the overtime period Elijah sniped one past Green for the OT winner.

Bernard stopped 29 of 32 for his fourth win of the season.

The Scarecrows return home next Friday night November 28th to take on the Port Huron Prowlers. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or by stopping by the Cable Dahmer Box Office!







