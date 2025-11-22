Thunderbirds Seek Weekend Sweep of IceCats

Published on November 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), seek a two-game weekend sweep of the Pee Dee IceCats at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena tonight following a two-goal victory last night. The promotion for tonight's rivalry matchup between the Thunderbirds and the IceCats is " Slapshot Night ". Tickets may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop is scheduled to start at 6:05pm ET.

Twin City (4-7-0) jumped ahead of the Biloxi Breakers in the FPHL's Continental Division standings following last night's 5-3 home win over the Pee Dee IceCats. Zach White scored the Thunderbirds'first hat trick of the season during the battle. Jon Buttitta and Jan Salak also netted goals for Twin City during the matchup. Boris Babik picked up his third win of the season in goal for the Thunderbirds. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering tonight's home game against the IceCats include Gus Ford (8), Zach White (8), Jan Salak (4), Roman Kraemer (3), and Jon Buttitta (3).

Tonight's home game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena will be the final home game for the Thunderbirds for two weeks. Twin City will host Pee Dee again at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Saturday, December 6th at 6:05pm.

Pee Dee (5-4-1) will look to snap a brief two-game losing skid in today's road game against Twin City. The IceCats dropped last night's matchup, and fell to 1-2-0 in head-to-head games played against the Thunderbirds this season.

Nicholas Magill-Diaz, Eli Rivers, and Houston Wilson scored goals for the IceCats during last night's loss. Ricardo Gonzalez dropped the game in goal for Pee Dee. Scoring leaders for the IceCats through the opening ten games of the 2025-2026 regular season include Patriks Marcinkevics (9), Trevor Lord (8), and Dominiks Marcinkevics (7). The IceCats will play four consecutive home games, including a game against the Thunderbirds on Friday, December 5th, following tonight's road game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







