Thunderbirds Drop Home Game to IceCats

Published on November 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a 6-2 decision Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena in a battle against the Pee Dee IceCats. Josh Labelle and Roman Kraemer each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds during the matchup. Twin City will return to action next weekend with consecutive road games against the Danbury Hat Tricks and Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drop for Friday's road game in Danbury is scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

Dustin Jesseau netted an even-strength goal just over four minutes into Saturday's 1st period to give the IceCats a 1-0 lead in the matchup. Houston Wilson recorded an assist on the scoring play. After surrendering the opening goal of the contest, the Thunderbirds responded with a powerplay goal from Josh Labelle at 11:57 of the 1st period. Labelle's goal was his first with Twin City after signing with the organization earlier this week. Roman Kraemer notched an assist on Labelle's powerplay goal. Pee Dee went ahead by a goal for the second time during Saturday's opening period after a goal was scored by Patriks Marcinkevics. Marcinkevics' goal was netted at 14:22 of the 1st period, and was assisted by Timur Rasulov. The final goal of Saturday's 1st period was scored even-strength by Roman Kraemer with under four minutes to play. Kraemer's goal was netted even strength, and was assisted by Gus Ford. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 20-11 margin during the 1st period, and the 2nd period began in a 2-2 tie.

The only goal of Saturday's 2nd period was netted by Chance Adrian with less than three minutes to play. Adrian's goal was assisted by Dustin Jesseau and Jake Jurgeneit. The Thunderbirds outshot the IceCats 12-11 during the middle period, but trailed by a goal entering the 3rd period.

Dominiks Marcinkevics gave the IceCats a two-goal lead in the matchup with less than five minutes to play. His goal was assisted by Konstantin Chernyuk and Timur Rasulov. Eli Rivers netted a goal at 16:29 of the final period to give Pee Dee a 5-2 advantage in the matchup. Houston Wilson recorded an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Saturday night's game was netted by Houston Wilson with less than two minutes to play. Wilson's goal was scored into an empty net, and was assisted by Timur Rasulov and Dominiks Marcinkevics. The Thunderbirds were outshot 18-7 during the 3rd period, and 49-30 overall during the matchup.

Dysen Skinner dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 43-save-on-48-shot performance. Ricardo Gonzalez recorded the win in goal for the IceCats after making 28 saves on 30 shots during the battle.

Twin City will now hit the road for three consecutive away games before returning home to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for another battle against Pee Dee on Saturday, December 6th at 6:05pm ET. The Thunderbirds' next game will be played on Friday, November 28th, against the Danbury Hat Tricks at the Danbury Ice Arena in Danbury, Connecticut. Puck drop for the only matchup of the season between the Thunderbirds and the Hat Tricks is scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







