Wolves Escape Sentinels Early Onslaught: Hunting Opportunity Missed

Published on November 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels were unsuccessful on their most recent hunting trip in northwest New York. The Wolves of Watertown escaped the Sentinels early trap and battled back from a 2 - 0 deficit after the first period to win the contest 4 - 3 in regulation. #9 Ryan Glazer cracked the lid on the Wolves net at the 16:32 mark of the opening frame coming off a crisp pass from #27 Ashton Collazo. The Sents' second score of the game came with just 9 seconds remaining in the period. Glazer would return the favor sending his pass from #75 Nolan Dawson, darting across the ice to an open Collazo for the 2 - 0 lead.

Watertown would respond in the second period with a flurry of shots on goal, many of them finding nylon. Indiana goaltender, Rahul Sharma showed out between the pipes for the Sents' securing a .903 (90.3%) save percentage but allowing 3 goals in the second period alone. First Adam Zimmerman, followed by Yefim Mishkin, and finishing off the period with a lead-changing score was Trevor Neumann. 3 - 2 read the scoreboard as we headed to the final intermission of the night.

The Wolves would hold onto the lead for roughly half of the final period. It was the lightning quick man from France, #11 Alex Vigor who found the back of the net, sending a rocket of a shot over and past the left-hand shoulder of the goaltender. Ladies and gentlemen, we were tied 3 goals a piece. Vigor let the hometown crowd know he just tied the game as well; blowing kisses to the fans in the front row as he skated back towards his bench. Perhaps the Watertown players didn't take kindly to this as not even 2 minutes later it was Yefim Mishkin who would score his second goal of the evening and the eventual game-winner.

The Sentinels fall to 1 - 11 - 1 on the season while the Wolves increase their lead over the current basement dweller with an updated record of 5 - 6 - 2 respectively. Indiana has a short turnaround before the Thanksgiving holiday as they head back to Port Huron on Wednesday, November 26th to take on the Prowlers. The Sents' lone win came against Port Huron just over a week ago. Perhaps they can strike while the proverbial iron is hot and snag another win against the same opponent. Join us at McMorran Place Arena @7:05 Eastern - OR - catch all of the action LIVE on YouTube & Sporfie.







