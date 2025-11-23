Dragons Hot Start Overpowers Biloxi

Columbus, GA - Into their 3rd battle with Columbus within a week, the Breakers were eager to snap their 3 game slide and get back in the win column. Led once again by Tyler Barrow, Columbus jumped on the scoresheet quick and put the game out of reach early in front of the home crowd on Saturday night.

In the middle game of their 3 game road trip, Biloxi desperately needed some points as the competitive Continental division standings began to take shape. As soon as the puck was dropped, Columbus was ready to go and jumped on the Breakers early. Earning an early powerplay, they scored just 6 seconds into the man advantage at the 1:48 mark courtesy of Alex Storjohann. The building was rocking on cancer awareness night, and within 26 seconds another mark was added. Closing in on the far side Kevin Szabad fired a bullet over the glove of Rosenzweig for his 5th of the season to make it 2-0. After building a quick lead, Columbus gave Biloxi numerous opportunities to climb back into the contest with 4 straight minor penalties. The Breakers man advantage came into the weekend a league best 26.8%, but couldn't buy a mark against the Dragons. In the midst of their woes, Tyler Barrow sprung free to pot another shorthanded goal, the 6th against the breakers this year. In the back half of the period Columbus took 2 more penalties, but the Breakers had no answers. To the room they went, with Columbus holding a comfortable 3 goal lead and outshooting Biloxi 18-12.

Period 2 Columbus picked right up where they left off with 2 goals in the opening 5 minutes. At 1:28, Barrow added his second off a pass from Alex Storjohann to make it 4-0. Then at 4:48, Ryan Hunter caught the Breakers in a defensive blunder to tally a 5th Dragons goal. But finally right at the 5:00 mark, Blake Keller tipped home a Brandon Lucchesi shot to put the visitors on the board at 5-1. Columbus gave Biloxi 4 more powerplays in the frame, but Biloxi just could not get anything going and dropped to a whopping 0/15 a man up through 5 periods with the Dragons. With all the time a man up, the Breakers did lead in shots in the middle frame 11-6, bringing the total to 24-23 Dragons. However, the stat that matters the most in the goal column remained lopsided at 5-1 through 40.

20 more minutes, and a four goal deficit to overcome. Columbus didn't give Biloxi virtually anything in period 3. They stayed disciplined, and didn't return to the sin bin, instead drawing 2 of their own powerplays that couldn't amount to a goal. It was a slow third period with limited chances, until league points leader Khaden Henry finished an odd-man rush at the 15:25 mark to make it more respectable at 5-2. The final blow came from the Dragons, after 2 unanswered Breakers goals, Ryan Galvin sniped one from the slot to cement the score at 6-2. The final shot totals were 37-29 Dragons.

The Breakers fall to 3-7-1 and will complete their 3 game road trip tomorrow against the Moccasins at 3:00 CST inside the Monroe Civic Center. Columbus improves to 8-4-0 and will enjoy a day off tomorrow before they gear up for a battle on Thanksgiving Eve with the Breakers in Biloxi.







