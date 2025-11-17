Christy's 4-Point Night Fuels Monroe

Biloxi, MS - If one thing is for certain, it's that Monroe and Biloxi put on a high scoring and physical show every time they collide. Tonight proved to be no different, as a chippy affair with lopsided shot totals favored the Moccasins by a final of 6-3.

After a brief delay for puck drop, it was time to get the action going at the Coast Coliseum for the 4th of 12 matchups between these southern foes. The top half of the frame featured some heavy hits administered from both sides. It was a very back and forth battle with both goaltenders making some big saves early on. At 11:07, Aldiyar Nurlan forced a puck to the slot where it was banged home by Declan Conway to bring Breaker Bay to its feet and open the scoring at 1-0. Nurlan's assist marked his first professional point in his first game. Before the home crowd could finish celebrating, Monroe responded. 17 seconds later Yianni Liarakos muscled a loose puck over the goal line in front of a sprawling Borodkin to tie the game at 1. Scoring in bunches has been a strength for the Mocs, especially in their previous 3 affairs with Biloxi. Tonight would be no exception. Less than 2 minutes later, Monroe buried another 2 tallies. At 15:10 Corson Green fired a shot from the point through traffic that Borodkin never saw to light the lamp for his first FPHL goal. 61 seconds later, Jared Christy walked down the slot untouched and cashed in on the man advantage for his 3rd goal in 3 games to make it 3-1. At this point, Monroe was dominating the physical portion of the game while leading in shots by a whopping 22-6. A too many men blunder for the Breakers with 2 seconds remaining would not make their voyage any easier ahead of period 2.

Period 2 began, and just 14 seconds ticked off before Carlos Fornaris finished an odd-man rush on the powerplay to make it 4-1. The Breakers seemed deflated, and less than 2 minutes later Corey Cunningham found the back of the net for his first of the season to make it 5-1. At this point, Borodkin was lifted from the game with 21 saves on 26 shots. Rosenzweig entered as the substitute. Trailing by 4, the Breakers needed to find a way to crawl back. At 4:26 they turned to their top line, with Yaro Yevdokimov finding a streaking Lucas Piekarczyk who fired it home to make it 5-2. The remaining 15 minutes was just chippiness and cheap shots. The referees were forced to work overtime getting in the middle of altercations that were developing out of thin air. There were a handful of fights on the scoresheet but each ended almost as quickly as they started. The Breakers also did not have an opportunity to go on the powerplay through 40 minutes of play, which has been a catalyst for their offense all season long.

The 3rd period showed promise early on for Biloxi. At 1:14, rookie Aldiyar Nurlan scored his first FPHL goal to bring the Breakers to within two with plenty of time remaining. The Breakers had the momentum, but a delay out of their control sucked the life right out. Across the midway point the game had become much more lethargic. At 12:45, Jared Christy forced in the only goal on Rosenzweig and put the game virtually out of reach. There was no more scoring after the 9th tally, and the clock hit triple zeros with the shot totals a jaw-dropping 52-16 in favor of Monroe.

Monroe improves to 6-2-1 and leaps into 2nd place in the Continental Division. They are off the rest of the weekend and will prepare to host the Athens Rock Lobsters for a pair next weekend in a battle of #1 vs #2. The Breakers fall to 3-5-0, and will have a quick turnaround tomorrow morning as they travel to Columbus to take on the River Dragons at 6:05 CST.







