Sentinels Win in Dominant Fashion: Indiana Secures First Win in Franchise History vs Prowlers

Published on November 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Indiana Sentinels secured their first win in Federal Prospects Hockey League history by defeating the Port Huron Prowlers in dominating fashion 9 - 3 last Friday night. Bohdan Zinchenko didn't hesitate to start things off with his first goal of the game, scored at the 0:47 second mark of the 1st Period. Zinchenko then doubled-down on his goal total at the 13-minute mark of the same period. 2 - 0. Bohdan would complete the natural Hat Trick just 4 minutes later. With 7:00 left in the opening frame the scoreboard read Indiana: 3, Port Huron: 0.

McMorran Place Arena was desolate, you could hear a pen drop after the third goal of the period found the back of the net. The Prowlers would eventually stop the bleeding by scoring a couple of goals for themselves over the next two periods. However, a pair of Power Play goals found their way past the goaltender with the scoreboard reading 5 - 2 after 40minutes of play; Indiana with the lead. With the third period about to begin everyone in the building thought that Port Huron very much had a chance to come back and win the game. Afterall, this is the same team that took down the back-to-back defending champion Black Bears just over a week ago... Surely they could come back against the winless Sentinels...

The Prowlers and Sentinels would trade blows, each scoring one additional goal in the 3rd period. With just under 6 minutes to play in regulation and the Sents' leading by 3 goals, it was clear that the sun was setting on this contest for Port Huron. #7 Marion Pazitka would put the nail in the proverbial coffin as his shot found nylon coming off of a crisp pass from #27 Ashton Collazo to make the score 7 - 3. The Prowlers would pull their goaltender shortly after and Rookie Ryan Glazer (who scored his first goal of his professional career earlier in the night) was able to complete the hat trick on an empty net score. That's right folks, two hat tricks in one night from your Indiana Sentinels. How sweet it is.

The Sentinels find themselves with 4 points in the standings, sitting a couple of wins behind the Wolves of Watertown, and holding a record of 1 - 10 - 1 respectfully. It just so happens that the Wolves are next up on Indiana's schedule. You can catch all the action this Friday night at Watertown Municipal Arena - OR - catch the game streaming LIVE on YouTube and Sporfie.







