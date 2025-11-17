A Message from the Sentinels CEO

Published on November 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







A Statement From Sentinels CEO Gavin Campbell

I want to begin by first thanking our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him none of this would be possible. With that said; Columbus, Indiana we finally did it. Over the weekend the Indiana Sentinels Hockey Club was able to secure our first victory as a franchise and as a community with a 9-3 Victory over the Port Huron Prowlers. I want to first thank Ken Andrews and the McMorran Place Arena staff for their wonderful hospitality and warm welcome to our players, staff, and myself. Ken has done a phenomenal job everywhere he's gone in the hockey world and has been a big supporter of ours for some time: Thank you. I want to at this time also thank the great people of Columbus, Bartholomew County, and everyone else across the nation who has shown our organization love and support throughout the young season. We wouldn't be able to do this without you and the fans are always the driving force behind every successful organization; the Sentinels are no exception to this. Thank you.

To all of our sponsors, thank you for continuing to have unwavering faith in the Sentinels brand and for sticking by our side through every trial. Your support is greatly appreciated and we look forward to continued success in the future. To our coaches, players, medical staff, equipment managers, multi-media personnel, social media managers, bus drivers, and rink staff; thank you for your steadfast belief in our success as a team and the individual dedication to your respectful craft. This organization doesn't move forward without all of you showing up each and every day to pour your time, sweat, and tears into a sport that we have all loved since we were young.

Since the beginning, my brother Garrett and I have wanted nothing more than to bring professional hockey to a community that deserves it. Columbus, Indiana is that community. The City is filled with amazing people, dedicated hockey fanatics, a plethora of youth programs, and has been for over 50 years. With such a rich and storied history it's about time that Columbus was given a proper stage to show off and now it has one. The Sentinels are dedicated to continuing to build off of our recent success this past weekend and show the rest of the league that we will not be pushovers any longer. The ship has been righted and we have just the man in place to lead our men into battle.

A Special thank you goes out to our Head Coach and interim General Manager, Everett Thompson. Coach Thompson has taken a program that was desperate for leadership and has completely righted the ship in three weeks time; truly remarkable. He has taken a team that was 0-6 with a -33 Goal Differential and 0 points in the standings to a team that is 1-4-1 in their last 6 games with a -6 Goal Differential and 4 points in the standings. He also coached a game less than 10 days ago in which it was a 1 goal contest with 12 minutes remaining in regulation against the back-to-back defending champion Black Bears. I couldn't be more proud and impressed of the job Everett has done in such a short amount of time. He has brought the culture with him and the attitude to back it up. The Players response has been immaculate and the rise of the Sentinels will continue.

I have been nothing but blessed to be in this position and it is an honor and privilege to do so. I truly believe this is only the beginning of better things to come for the Indiana Sentinels and the great people of Columbus. In the coming weeks the improvements will only get better and more abundant. Columbus, let's steady the sword and continue the mend. My brother and I will continue to support Coach Thompson, our players, our staff, and the community of Columbus. We look forward to seeing all of you on the 28th and 29th of November as we celebrate our Veterans and First Responders VS Blue Ridge. Let's pack the Hamilton Center and give a warm Hoosier welcome to the Bobcats and let's [#SoundTheAlarm].

God bless you and we'll see you then.

INDIANA SENTINELS

Gavin Campbell | Indiana Sentinels | CEO







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.