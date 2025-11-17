Hunter OTW Lifts Dragons in Thriller

Columbus, GA - Squaring off for the first of nine meetings and the first of four in two weeks, the Breakers and River Dragons put on a show this past Saturday night in Columbus. In a back and forth affair, 2 Pizzementi shorthanded tallies with Hunter's heroics in overtime proved to be enough as Columbus topped Biloxi 7-6.

In the second game of their home opening weekend, the River Dragons were ready to give the Breakers everything they had fueled by the home crowd's energy. The Breakers seemed to be the more poised team early on, generating some Grade A looks and aiming to strike first for the 4th straight game. In between the pipes for Columbus was Tyler Roy, playing his second game in as many days due to the suspension of Trevor Babin. Roy was sharp early when he needed to be, but the Columbus offense was still trying to find their footing to help him. At 8:15, an incredible individual effort by Chiwetin Blacksmith gave them the edge. Making a beautiful toe drag move, Blacksmith found himself in the slot and made one last dangle to his backhand before beating an aggressively-positioned Rosenzweig to light the lamp. The Breakers challenged the goal and were unsuccessful, leading to the first Columbus powerplay for delay of game. The Breakers put together a good kill, and generated some momentum for their offensive group. At 12:53, Khaden Henry fired a snapshot blocker-side to beat Roy and tie the game at 1. Minutes later, Columbus went shorthanded for tripping, and the first Biloxi powerplay in 4 periods was ready to go to work. However, shorthanded-goals against had been an achilles heel all season, and a breakdown at their own blue line paved way for Benjamin Pizzimenti to spring free and fire a backhand shot over Rosenzweig to make it 2-1. Columbus led in shots 14-8 through the opening 20.

Charlie Pens Jr. must've made some great adjustments in the locker room, as the second period was one of the Breakers best frames to date. Just 23 seconds into the frame, #23 Khaden Henry cashed in on an odd-man rush for his second of the night to tie the game at 2. Less than 3 minutes after the equalizer, Mike Winn was booked for a high stick and the Breakers went a man up. Already having surrendered a shortie, Biloxi needed to bounce back in one of the best aspects of their game on the powerplay. 29 seconds into the special teams op, Yaro Yevdokimov found the back of the net on a deflection off a Khaden Henry shot pass to give Biloxi their first lead of the evening at 3-2. But Columbus wouldn't stay quiet long. At 8:08, Chiwetin Blacksmith sniped a wrister to beat Rosenzweig on the far side and make it a tie game at 3-3. The ensuing 10 minutes featured end to end action and chances for both sides, but neither Rosey or Roy wanted to fall behind. Finally at 18:30 the deadlock was broken. Brandon Lucchesi fired a shot that didn't get through and instead deflected right to Declan Conway in the slot who batted it home to restore the lead at 4-3. The Breakers outshot Columbus in the middle chapter 11-9 while outsourcing them 3-1. With 20 minutes to go the stage was set for an excellent finish in Columbus.

The bar was high after an entertaining 40 minutes set the stage for period 3. The Breakers came out sloppy to start, and Columbus capitalized at 5:49 courtesy of Alex Storjohann's tenacious effort outside the crease. Just over 3 minutes later, Cody Wickline potted one to put the Dragons back in front at 5-4. This has typically been a point where the game has gotten away from the Breakers, but they continued to battle. Turning to their top line, at 12:12 Aldiyar Nurlan banged home a rebound on the doorstep to tie the contest. Less than 4 minutes later, Khaden Henry completed his 2nd Hat Trick in a week with a rocket to put the Breakers back in front. Moments later, Columbus went shorthanded for a cross check, and the Breakers had their window to add some insurance. However, as has been their kryptonite, another shorthanded goal was in store. At 14:45, Pizzimenti buried his second shorthanded score of the night after a defensive breakdown to tie it at 6. The final 5 minutes in regulation could not determine a winner, and it was time for overtime.

In the overtime frame each team had some chances. The Breakers' skaters got caught on a long shift, and leading goal scorer Ryan Hunter barreled his way to the goal and flipped a shot over Rosenzweig's glove to lift Columbus to victory.

The Breakers fall to 3-5-1 while Columbus improves to 6-4-0. The two teams will get set to battle in another weekend set this Friday and Saturday at 6:35 CST and 6:05 CST respectively inside the Columbus Civic Center.







