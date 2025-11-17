Join Us for Pucks, Paws, and Pups Night Saturday, November 22

Published on November 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Join us on Nov. 22 as the Hat Tricks take on the Binghamton Black Bears for a special night supporting local animal shelters and rescues!

We're proud to welcome the following organizations to the game:

DOGS with No Names

DAWS

Animal Welfare Shelter of New Milford

Happily Furever After Rescue

These incredible groups are in need of donations, including pet food, toys, and other supplies. Fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about fostering, adopting, and how to support animals in need within our community.

Come enjoy a great game and help make a difference for pets looking for their forever homes!

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Nov. 21 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, and Saturday, Nov. 22 (7:00 p.m.) in Danbury with a home-and-home set against the Binghamton Black Bears. Saturday night's game at the Danbury Arena is Scouts Night. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







