Mocs' Big Third Period Completes Sweep

Published on November 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







Biloxi, MS - It was time to turn the tides to the new month of November, and the Biloxi Breakers had their sites set to deliver a lively home crowd 3 points. Through 40 minutes, it was anyone's contest. But to the dismay of Breaker Nation, 5 unanswered Moccasins goals proved to be more than enough as they earned their 4th consecutive victory on Saturday night.

Period 1 felt similar to yesterday, with both teams flying from end to end early on. The Breakers began to establish some real estate in the slot area and it paid off. At 3:26, Lucas Piekarczyk used a little hesitation before a backhand finish to put the Breakers ahead at 1-0. The tally marks the Breakers first opening goal of the season. 5 minutes later, Monroe found an answer of their own. Leading scorer Austin ALbrecht deflected home a pass in front to beat Bouchard and tie the game at 1. The Breakers needed the momentum back to avoid a Moccasin run, and it came from one of the least likely candidates. Rookie Xavier Charbonneau challenged the much larger Rex Moe for his first pro fight after a scrum on the half wall. Both landed some good shots before the referees stepped in and the building came alive. The Breakers had 2 powerplay opportunities as well in the frame, including one in the closing moments, but couldn't leapfrog ahead. The shot through the opening 20 were 13-11 Monroe.

Deadlocked through 1, the question became which team could come out faster and more physical in period 2. Before some fans got back to their seats, there was an answer. Flying down with speed, a cherrypicking Austin Albrecht found a home for his second of the night to give Monroe their first lead of the evening at 2-1. From then on the middle frame was littered with petty penalty minutes for both sides, and there was a lot of odd man gameplay as a result. Inside the final 4 minutes, the Breakers leaned on their cornerstone player Yaro Yevdokimov. Yaro did what he does best and lit the lamp for his 5th of the season from Piekarczyk and Bondy. The goal would be challenged and upheld, leaving Monroe shorthanded. They survived the kill with the score in tact, and in the final minute they found another backbreaking goal. You guessed it, it was Austin Albrecht firing a bullet to beat Bouchard on the far side and give Monroe the lead heading into the dressing room.

Period 3 was when the wheels began to fall off the wagon for the home team. In the span from 5:35 - 11:49, the Snakes rattled off 4 consecutive goals to push the game out of reach. At 5:35 it was the ever pesky Tucker Scantlebury pounding home a shot from the bumper to make it 4-2. At 6:09 Yianni Liarakos found the scoresheet, followed by a shorthanded tally at 10:03 for Austin Albrecht, his 4th of the evening. The final blow came at the aforementioned 11:49 mark courtesy of Andrew Bellant. The final shot totals were 35-23 Monroe.

Richie Parent earns his first win with his new club to help the Mocs improve to 5-1. They will travel to Georgia for a 2 game set with the Athens Rock Lobsters Saturday and Sunday at 7:05 and 4:05 EST respectively inside Akins Ford Arena. The Breakers fall to 1-4, and will gear up for a home and home set with the Baton Rouge Zydeco this upcoming Friday and Saturday. Game 1 in Baton Rouge will drop the puck at 7:05 CST, and game 2 in Biloxi at 7:00 CST.







