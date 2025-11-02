Rock Lobsters Turn It Around in Third to Sweep Thunderbirds
Published on November 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
ATHENS, GEORGIA - The Rock Lobsters are the only undefeated team remaining in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) after a come-from-behind 5-2 win in Akins Ford Arena Saturday night against the Twin City Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds took their first lead in this three-game set against Athens with a tight-angle shot from Roman Kraemer at the 6:42 mark of the first period; however, that advantage would last roughly a minute and a half after Garrett Milan tipped a well-placed Eric Neiley pass past Dysen Skinner.
A tremendous second period from Twin City resulted in a Jacob Schnapp tally from a close distance, as the visitors took a 2-1 scoreline into the second intermission.
Athens needed to find a higher gear in the third period and decided to send their engine into overdrive instead.
Twin City penalties allowed a five-on-three power play for the Rock Lobsters, in which Joe Mack skipped one into the cage for his first pro goal and tied the game at 2-2.
Gleb Bandurkin, who took the nasty spill to send Athens to the five-on-three, scored a power play goal of his own to take the team's first lead halfway through the third.
Daniil Glukharyov and Eric Neiley scored their first home goals of the season, as the Crustaceans took the 5-2 victory off the back of four unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes of play.
The Rock Lobsters (6-0-0-0, 18 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Saturday, Nov. 8 to rekindle a rivalry with the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025
- Hat Tricks Surge Past Wolves to Secure Back-To-Back Weekend Sweeps - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Prowlers Hand Black Bears First Loss of the Season - Port Huron Prowlers
- Rock Lobsters Turn It Around in Third to Sweep Thunderbirds - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Twin City Drops Road Decision to Athens - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Four Goal Night for Ryan Hunter Leads Columbus to 7-1 Win - Columbus River Dragons
- Blue Ridge Bobcats End Partnership with Jersey Manufacturer HitClub Hockey - Blue Ridge Bobcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Athens Rock Lobsters Stories
- Rock Lobsters Turn It Around in Third to Sweep Thunderbirds
- McPhail Terrifies Thunderbirds with Shutout Performance
- Crustaceans Mark Return to the Tank with Thunderbird Thrashing
- Lobsters Turn up the Heat in Florence, Freeze out the Ice Cats
- Virgili Nets Four; Crustaceans Crush Indiana