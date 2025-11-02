Rock Lobsters Turn It Around in Third to Sweep Thunderbirds

ATHENS, GEORGIA - The Rock Lobsters are the only undefeated team remaining in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) after a come-from-behind 5-2 win in Akins Ford Arena Saturday night against the Twin City Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds took their first lead in this three-game set against Athens with a tight-angle shot from Roman Kraemer at the 6:42 mark of the first period; however, that advantage would last roughly a minute and a half after Garrett Milan tipped a well-placed Eric Neiley pass past Dysen Skinner.

A tremendous second period from Twin City resulted in a Jacob Schnapp tally from a close distance, as the visitors took a 2-1 scoreline into the second intermission.

Athens needed to find a higher gear in the third period and decided to send their engine into overdrive instead.

Twin City penalties allowed a five-on-three power play for the Rock Lobsters, in which Joe Mack skipped one into the cage for his first pro goal and tied the game at 2-2.

Gleb Bandurkin, who took the nasty spill to send Athens to the five-on-three, scored a power play goal of his own to take the team's first lead halfway through the third.

Daniil Glukharyov and Eric Neiley scored their first home goals of the season, as the Crustaceans took the 5-2 victory off the back of four unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes of play.

The Rock Lobsters (6-0-0-0, 18 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Saturday, Nov. 8 to rekindle a rivalry with the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.







