FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Hand Black Bears First Loss of the Season

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The FPHL's undefeated club in the 2025-26 season is one team shorter as the Port Huron Prowlers chopped down the previously 7-0-0 Binghamton Black Bears 4-1 at McMorran Place. The teams split their two-game series.

"There are a lot of talented hockey players around the league but nobody can do what we do," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "We don't have the biggest team, but everyone plays for each other and stands up for each other. They're gritty, they play hard and, as you saw tonight, [Binghamton] can't play that style of hockey."

Blake Anderson opened the scoring 1:14 into the contest with his first goal as a Prowler. Flying down the right-wing side, Anderson picked the short-side corner above Connor McAnanama's glove to send the McMorran crowd into a frenzy.

Later in the frame, the Black Bears took advantage of a Port Huron turnover and Tim Kim potted it to knot the score.

It stayed tied into the second where Reggie Millette shook off Dan Wieber and moved up ice on a delayed penalty. He handed the puck off to Arttu Heikkilä who put home his fifth of the season.

That stood up as the game winner as Millette and Austin Fetterly each hit the empty net in the closing minutes.

"We played a full 60 minutes of Prowlers hockey," Millette said.

Reid Cooper made 26 saves in his league-leading fifth win of the year.

McAnanama stopped 32 shots in the loss.

The Prowlers hit the road to take on the Blue Ridge Bobcats on November 7 and 8 with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 P.M. both nights. Both will be streamed live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at PEE DEE ICECATS

Ice Cats Five Goals in Second Period Paved the Way to Victory

by Tom Callahan

Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats rode a five-goal second period outburst to a 6-3 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Saturday night to sweep the weekend series.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, Patricks Marcinkevics started the scoring barrage just 1:18 into the second period, his first of two on the night from brother Dominicks. Nine minutes and thirty-six seconds later four more pucks found the net behind Blue Ridge starter Anthony Shrum off the sticks of Trevor Lord (twice), Patricks Marcinkevics again, and Dominicks Marcinkevics for a 5-1 lead.

The Bobcats did not go quietly, responding with two goals in 13 seconds before the end of the period to make it 5-3 at the break.

Houston Wilson added an insurance marker in the third period to cap the 6-3 win and give Pee Dee it's fifth win of the season.

Notes:

- In total, the IceCats scored 14 goals in two games against Blue Ridge, including three shorthanded goals.

- Six IceCats notched multi-point efforts in the win.

- Pee Dee is now off for almost two weeks, next playing in Columbus against the River Dragons on Friday, November 14.

The next IceCats home game is Wednesday, November 24 at 7:15 pm against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tickets are on sale now via PeeDeeProHockey.com and at the Florence Center box office. .

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

HAT TRICKS SURGE PAST WOLVES TO SECURE BACK-TO-BACK WEEKEND SWEEPS

by Tyler Platz & Lexi Burkey-Yau

Danbury, CT - Alexander Legkov continued his hot streak with two goals and four assists, while Jordon Kromm tallied his first professional hat trick and first four-goal performance, leading the Danbury Hat Tricks to an 8-5 win over the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night to complete the weekend sweep.

Legkov, who has scored at least one goal in each of the last four games, continued to solidify his place as a top forward on Danbury's roster with the performance. The rookie was a constant presence with the puck and generated multiple scoring chances to go along with his two goals.

Kromm also added four goals for the Hat Tricks, one of which came on a 4-on-3 power play chance after a goalie interference penalty on Wolves forward Pasquale Demitrio.

Kromm's fourth goal came with about two minutes remaining in the third period, giving the Hat Tricks a three-goal lead to close the game out.

The Hat Tricks once again rode a quick start to a dominant opening period. Five of their goals came in the first, the first within the opening five minutes. Watertown clawed back with four goals in the second period, cutting into Danbury's early lead.

Wolves forward Egor Filippov scored to make it 7-5 in the third, beating Hat Tricks goalie Cristian Wong-Ramos. Wong-Ramos had come in for Sebastian Resar at the start of the period.

The book on the Hat Tricks through the first four games was to throw them off by playing physical and antagonizing hockey. While the Wolves closed the gap on the scoreboard, it wasn't due to undisciplined penalties, but rather defensive-zone breakdowns.

Another driver of Danbury's win streak has been controlling the puck in the offensive zone, a stark contrast from the rush-dependent offense of earlier games. For much of the night, the Hat Tricks showed poise with possession, generating shots by using open ice instead of forcing plays.

Danbury's control in the offensive zone paid off on a 5-on-3 advantage, when defenseman Josh Labelle snuck a wrist shot past Watertown goaltender Breandan Colgan.

The Hat Tricks (4-4-0) will look for their fifth straight win when they visit the Wolves in Watertown on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobsters Turn it Around in Third to Sweep Thunderbirds

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA -The Rock Lobsters are the only undefeated team remaining in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) after a come-from-behind 5-2 win in Akins Ford Arena Saturday night against the Twin City Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds took their first lead in this three-game set against Athens with a tight-angle shot from Roman Kraemer at the 6:42 mark of the first period; however, that advantage would last roughly a minute and a half after Garrett Milan tipped a well-placed Eric Neiley pass past Dysen Skinner.

A tremendous second period from Twin City resulted in a Jacob Schnapp tally from a close distance, as the visitors took a 2-1 scoreline into the second intermission.

Athens needed to find a higher gear in the third period and decided to send their engine into overdrive instead.

Twin City penalties allowed a five-on-three power play for the Rock Lobsters, in which Joe Mack skipped one into the cage for his first pro goal and tied the game at 2-2.

Gleb Bandurkin, who took the nasty spill to send Athens to the five-on-three, scored a power play goal of his own to take the team's first lead halfway through the third.

Daniil Glukharyov and Eric Neiley scored their first home goals of the season, as the Crustaceans took the 5-2 victory off the back of four unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes of play.

The Rock Lobsters (6-0-0-0, 18 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Saturday, Nov. 8 to rekindle a rivalry with the Monroe Moccasins. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Twin City Drops Road Decision to Athens

by Kendall Grayson

Athens, GA - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a road decision Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena by a final score of 5-2. Roman Kraemer and Jacob Schnapp scored the Thunderbirds' goals in the loss. Twin City returns to action Friday night on home ice at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena in a battle against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Roman Kraemer netted his first goal of the season at 6:42 of Saturday's 1st period to give the Thunderbirds a one-goal lead in the matchup. Don Carter Jr. and Gus Ford each collected an assist on the scoring play. Athens' Garrett Milan answered with a goal of his own at 8:11 of the opening period to bring the game to a 1-1 tie. Eric Neiley and Joe Mack each recorded an assist on Milan's goal. Twin City outshot Athens by a 12-11 margin during Saturday's 1st period.

Jacob Schnapp scored his first goal of the season with less than four minutes to play in Saturday's middle period to give Twin City a 2-1 lead in the battle. Schnapp's goal was his 50th career goal in the FPHL, and was assisted by Dionne Demke and Don Carter Jr. Twin City was outshot by an 18-8 margin during the 2nd period, but carried a one-goal lead into Saturday's final period of regulation time.

Joe Mack scored a five-one-three powerplay goal to bring the game to a 2-2 tie at 5:54 of Saturday's night's 3rd period. The goal was assisted by Carter Shinkaruk and Filip Virgili. Glen Bandurkin netted a powerplay goal at 9:32 of the final period to give Athen's the lead in the matchup. Daniil Glukharev and Joey Colatarci recorded an assist on the scoring play. Daniil Glukahev scored at 14:51 of the period to give the Rock Lobsters a 4-2 lead in the game. Gleb Bandurkin and Jordan Rosenbaum collected assists on the goal. The final goal of Saturday's game was netted by Eric Neiley with less than four minutes to play. Garrett Milan and Joe Mack each notched an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot 25-5 in the 3rd period and 54-25 overall during the game. The Thunderbirds dropped the game by a final score of 5-2, and fell to 1-5-0 on the 2025-2026 regular season in the loss.

Dysen Skinner suffered the loss in net for Twin City after making 49 saves on 54 shots during the contest. William Lavalliere recorded the win in goal for Athens in a 23-save-on-25-shot effort.

The Thunderbirds will host the Columbus River Dragons for College Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Friday, November 7th at 7:35pm ET.

Twin City's next Saturday night home game is Veterans Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

MONROE MOCCASINS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Mocs Big Third Period Completes Sweep

by Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - It was time to turn the tides to the new month of November, and the Biloxi Breakers had their sites set to deliver a lively home crowd 3 points. Through 40 minutes, it was anyone's contest. But to the dismay of Breaker Nation, 5 unanswered Moccasins goals proved to be more than enough as they earned their 4th consecutive victory on Saturday night.

Period 1 felt similar to yesterday, with both teams flying from end to end early on. The Breakers began to establish some real estate in the slot area and it paid off. At 3:26, Lucas Piekarczyk used a little hesitation before a backhand finish to put the Breakers ahead at 1-0. The tally marks the Breakers first opening goal of the season. 5 minutes later, Monroe found an answer of their own. Leading scorer Austin ALbrecht deflected home a pass in front to beat Bouchard and tie the game at 1. The Breakers needed the momentum back to avoid a Moccasin run, and it came from one of the least likely candidates. Rookie Xavier Charbonneau challenged the much larger Rex Moe for his first pro fight after a scrum on the half wall. Both landed some good shots before the referees stepped in and the building came alive. The Breakers had 2 powerplay opportunities as well in the frame, including one in the closing moments, but couldn't leapfrog ahead. The shot through the opening 20 were 13-11 Monroe.

Deadlocked through 1, the question became which team could come out faster and more physical in period 2. Before some fans got back to their seats, there was an answer. Flying down with speed, a cherrypicking Austin Albrecht found a home for his second of the night to give Monroe their first lead of the evening at 2-1. From then on the middle frame was littered with petty penalty minutes for both sides, and there was a lot of odd man gameplay as a result. Inside the final 4 minutes, the Breakers leaned on their cornerstone player Yaro Yevdokimov. Yaro did what he does best and lit the lamp for his 5th of the season from Piekarczyk and Bondy. The goal would be challenged and upheld, leaving Monroe shorthanded. They survived the kill with the score in tact, and in the final minute they found another backbreaking goal. You guessed it, it was Austin Albrecht firing a bullet to beat Bouchard on the far side and give Monroe the lead heading into the dressing room.

Period 3 was when the wheels began to fall off the wagon for the home team. In the span from 5:35 - 11:49, the Snakes rattled off 4 consecutive goals to push the game out of reach. At 5:35 it was the ever pesky Tucker Scantlebury pounding home a shot from the bumper to make it 4-2. At 6:09 Yianni Liarakos found the scoresheet, followed by a shorthanded tally at 10:03 for Austin Albrecht, his 4th of the evening. The final blow came at the aforementioned 11:49 mark courtesy of Andrew Bellant. The final shot totals were 35-23 Monroe.

Richie Parent earns his first win with his new club to help the Mocs improve to 5-1. They will travel to Georgia for a 2 game set with the Athens Rock Lobsters Saturday and Sunday at 7:05 and 4:05 EST respectively inside Akins Ford Arena. The Breakers fall to 1-4, and will gear up for a home and home set with the Baton Rouge Zydeco this upcoming Friday and Saturday. Game 1 in Baton Rouge will drop the puck at 7:05 CST, and game 2 in Biloxi at 7:00 CST.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Battle to the Wire, Fall 4-3 to River Dragons

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco put together one of their most complete efforts of the early season but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Columbus River Dragons on Saturday night at the Raising Cane's River Center.

Trading Blows Early Baton Rouge opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when Ross Bartlett found the back of the net off a setup from Narek Aleksanyan to make it 1-0. Columbus responded on the power play as Kyle Moore converted midway through the first, before Jake Cox restored the Zydeco lead at 15:53, assisted by Rene Hiekkataipale. The River Dragons answered again late in the frame, tying the game 2-2 on a goal from Ryan Galvin.

Zydeco Take the Lead Midway through the second, Hunter Hall buried a feed from Tyler Larwood and Chris Ciolek, putting Baton Rouge ahead 3-2 and igniting the home crowd. The teams traded chances through the period, including a fight between Heath Ford and Columbus forward Tyler Barrow, setting the tone for a physical night.

Late Push Falls Short Columbus tied the game early in the third on a goal from Ben Pizzimenti, then grabbed the lead for good at 5:31 when Ryan Hunter scored his third of the weekend. Baton Rouge pressed late, pulling goaltender Ed Coffey in the final minute, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Up Next The Zydeco will close out their homestand next weekend as they welcome the Biloxi Breakers back to the Raising Cane's River Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with live coverage on Zydeco TV on YouTube and Sporfie.

TWO GOALS IN 56 SECONDS LEADS COLUMBUS OVER BATON ROUGE

by Liam Gotimer

Baton Rouge, LA - The Columbus River Dragons took down the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-3 on Saturday night at the River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Trevor Babin was in net for the River Dragons, while Edward Coffey started the contest for the Zydeco.

1:16 into the game, the Zydeco scored first, as forward Ross Bartlett put home a net front feed.

At 7:16, while on the man advantage, the River Dragons wasted no time tying the score. Kyle Moore found the back of the net following a try at the goal line. Tyler Barrow and Josh Colten assisted on the power play tally.

At 15:53, Scott Shorrock scored his second goal in two games, bringing the Zydeco back ahead of the River Dragons.

With time dwindling in the frame, Columbus evened the contest once more, as Ryan Galvin secured his sixth point in six games to begin the season. Alex Storjohann and Ryan Hunter received the helpers on Galvin's late goal.

In the second period, at 7:20, Baton Rouge's Hunter Hall put his club ahead once more.

Come the final frame, with the team down one, the River Dragons put forth yet another gutsy 20-minute effort.

Benjamin Pizzimenti tied the game with his first FPHL goal at 4:35 of the third, with Nathan Balkwill and Kevin Szabad earning the helpers.

56 seconds later, Ryan Hunter scored his fifth goal in two games to begin his season, rifling a wrist shot past Edward Coffey.

Trevor Babin earned the victory for the River Dragon making 27 saves on 30 shots, while Edward Coffey took the loss for Baton Rouge, denying 26 of 30.

The River Dragons will be back in action next Friday night at the Winston Salem Fairgrounds, when the club battles Twin City at 7:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 7:05 p.m. EST on YouTube, Facebook, and Sporfie.

INDIANA SENTINELS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Sentinels Earn Their First Point, But Topeka Sweeps Weekend 4-3

by Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - The Scarecrows and Sentinels met for the fourth time this season and second time this year at the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday night. Topeka has dominated the season series winning all three of the contests in both teams inaugural seasons.

Both teams had opportunities in period one but it was a funky play just 4:48 into the game that wound up giving Indiana a 1-0 lead as a Maximus Marek-Tortorella shot hit off the netminder and a skate in front to wind up in the back of the net behind Daniil Bryzgalov,

Topeka's power play started off the second frame and after a flurry of opportunities Hugo Koch scooped up a Gordon Whalen rebound and put it over the shoulder of Chris Curr just 1:31 into the period to tie the game at one. 4:12 later Denis Zaychik was able to get the puck in the slot in front of Bryzgalov and double bounce one past him to give Indiana back their lead, 2-1. However just before the halfway point of the period Scott Coash continued his hot weekend finding the back of the net on a rush chance that beat Curr cleanly to tie the game up at 2-2.

With a lot of back and forth it seemed the final period of regulation was set to drag on all night, but with 2:25 to go Carter Thronton tipped home a TJ Sneath shot to give Topeka a 3-2 lead, their first of the night. After a later penalty call on Hugo Koch, Indiana pulled their goaltender and Ethan Esposito tallied his first of the year on a power play as time ticked down in the third.

For the first time this year Topeka and Indiana went to overtime securing Indiana their first point of the season. After three power play goals in regulation it was a power play goal that wrapped up the game as Jacob Gagnon drove the net and scored on his own rebound with just twenty seconds left to go in the overtime period.

Bryzgalov stopped 28 of 31 for his second win of the season.

The Scarecrows are off for two weeks but return to action in Baton Rouge on November 21st! Follow along on Youtube and Sporfie!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

