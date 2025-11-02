Twin City Drops Road Decision to Athens

Published on November 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a road decision Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena by a final score of 5-2. Roman Kraemer and Jacob Schnapp scored the Thunderbirds' goals in the loss. Twin City returns to action Friday night on home ice at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena in a battle against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

Roman Kraemer netted his first goal of the season at 6:42 of Saturday's 1st period to give the Thunderbirds a one-goal lead in the matchup. Don Carter Jr. and Gus Ford each collected an assist on the scoring play. Athens' Garrett Milan answered with a goal of his own at 8:11 of the opening period to bring the game to a 1-1 tie. Eric Neiley and Joe Mack each recorded an assist on Milan's goal. Twin City outshot Athens by a 12-11 margin during Saturday's 1st period.

Jacob Schnapp scored his first goal of the season with less than four minutes to play in Saturday's middle period to give Twin City a 2-1 lead in the battle. Schnapp's goal was his 50th career goal in the FPHL, and was assisted by Dionne Demke and Don Carter Jr. Twin City was outshot by an 18-8 margin during the 2nd period, but carried a one-goal lead into Saturday's final period of regulation time.

Joe Mack scored a five-one-three powerplay goal to bring the game to a 2-2 tie at 5:54 of Saturday's night's 3rd period. The goal was assisted by Carter Shinkaruk and Filip Virgili. Glen Bandurkin netted a powerplay goal at 9:32 of the final period to give Athen's the lead in the matchup. Daniil Glukharev and Joey Colatarci recorded an assist on the scoring play. Daniil Glukahev scored at 14:51 of the period to give the Rock Lobsters a 4-2 lead in the game. Gleb Bandurkin and Jordan Rosenbaum collected assists on the goal. The final goal of Saturday's game was netted by Eric Neiley with less than four minutes to play. Garrett Milan and Joe Mack each notched an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot 25-5 in the 3rd period and 54-25 overall during the game. The Thunderbirds dropped the game by a final score of 5-2, and fell to 1-5-0 on the 2025-2026 regular season in the loss.

Dysen Skinner suffered the loss in net for Twin City after making 49 saves on 54 shots during the contest. William Lavalliere recorded the win in goal for Athens in a 23-save-on-25-shot effort.

The Thunderbirds will host the Columbus River Dragons for College Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Friday, November 7th at 7:35pm ET. College students may purchase tickets for only $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/3jy42jky.

Twin City's next Saturday night home game is Veterans Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Discounted tickets for Veterans are available to purchase for $15 (plus fees) online at https://tinyurl.com/2z7mwmw2.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.