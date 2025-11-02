Prowlers Hand Black Bears First Loss of the Season

Published on November 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The FPHL's undefeated club in the 2025-26 season is one team shorter as the Port Huron Prowlers chopped down the previously 7-0-0 Binghamton Black Bears 4-1 at McMorran Place. The teams split their two-game series.

"There are a lot of talented hockey players around the league but nobody can do what we do," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "We don't have the biggest team, but everyone plays for each other and stands up for each other. They're gritty, they play hard and, as you saw tonight, [Binghamton] can't play that style of hockey."

Blake Anderson opened the scoring 1:14 into the contest with his first goal as a Prowler. Flying down the right-wing side, Anderson picked the short-side corner above Connor McAnanama's glove to send the McMorran crowd into a frenzy.

Later in the frame, the Black Bears took advantage of a Port Huron turnover and Tim Kim potted it to knot the score.

It stayed tied into the second where Reggie Millette shook off Dan Wieber and moved up ice on a delayed penalty. He handed the puck off to Arttu Heikkilä who put home his fifth of the season.

That stood up as the game winner as Millette and Austin Fetterly each hit the empty net in the closing minutes.

"We played a full 60 minutes of Prowlers hockey," Millette said.

Reid Cooper made 26 saves in his league-leading fifth win of the year.

McAnanama stopped 32 shots in the loss.

