Hat Tricks Surge Past Wolves to Secure Back-To-Back Weekend Sweeps

Published on November 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Alexander Legkov continued his hot streak with two goals and four assists, while Jordon Kromm tallied his first professional hat trick and first four-goal performance, leading the Danbury Hat Tricks to an 8-5 win over the Watertown Wolves on Saturday night to complete the weekend sweep.

Legkov, who has scored at least one goal in each of the last four games, continued to solidify his place as a top forward on Danbury's roster with the performance. The rookie was a constant presence with the puck and generated multiple scoring chances to go along with his two goals.

Kromm also added four goals for the Hat Tricks, one of which came on a 4-on-3 power play chance after a goalie interference penalty on Wolves forward Pasquale Demitrio.

Kromm's fourth goal came with about two minutes remaining in the third period, giving the Hat Tricks a three-goal lead to close the game out.

The Hat Tricks once again rode a quick start to a dominant opening period. Five of their goals came in the first, the first within the opening five minutes. Watertown clawed back with four goals in the second period, cutting into Danbury's early lead.

Wolves forward Egor Filippov scored to make it 7-5 in the third, beating Hat Tricks goalie Cristian Wong-Ramos. Wong-Ramos had come in for Sebastian Resar at the start of the period.

The book on the Hat Tricks through the first four games was to throw them off by playing physical and antagonizing hockey. While the Wolves closed the gap on the scoreboard, it wasn't due to undisciplined penalties, but rather defensive-zone breakdowns.

Another driver of Danbury's win streak has been controlling the puck in the offensive zone, a stark contrast from the rush-dependent offense of earlier games. For much of the night, the Hat Tricks showed poise with possession, generating shots by using open ice instead of forcing plays.

Danbury's control in the offensive zone paid off on a 5-on-3 advantage, when defenseman Josh Labelle snuck a wrist shot past Watertown goaltender Breandan Colgan.

The Hat Tricks (4-4-0) will look for their fifth straight win when they visit the Wolves in Watertown on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.







