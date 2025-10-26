Hat Tricks Secure 6-3 Win at Indiana, Capture First Victory of 2025-26 Campaign

COLUMBUS, INDIANA - The Danbury Hat Tricks tallied their first win of the season, beating the Indiana Sentinels 6-3 in Game 1 of the weekend series. With the win under their belt, the Hat Tricks now sit at 1-4-0 in the young season.

The Hat Tricks remain in Indiana on Sunday, Oct. 26, as they look to build on their first win in Game 2 of the series against the Indiana Sentinels. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m. at Hamilton Community Ice Arena.

The Hat Tricks were looking for a better start to the first period than their previous four games, and they found it early. Just 15 seconds in, on Danbury's first rush of the game, captain Jonny Ruiz buried his second goal of the season to put the Hat Tricks up 1-0.

A little under four minutes later, at the 16:06 mark, the Sentinels turned the puck over on the breakout, and Hat Tricks forward Jake Raleigh scored his third goal of the season from the slot, amplifying Danbury's strong start.

With some momentum on Indiana's side after surviving a five-on-three penalty kill induced by back-to-back interference and delay-of-game penalties, Danbury once again dealt with a no-goal call, this time in their favor.

With under five minutes to go in the first period, the Sentinels stirred up some traffic in front of goaltender Sebastian Resar, and for a moment thought a bouncing puck had gotten past the rookie netminder from the University of Toronto.

After review, the no-goal call was confirmed, keeping the score 2-0.

Late in the second period, the Sentinels finally were able to solve Resar. After a quick regroup in the neutral zone, rookie forward Maximus Marek-Totorella snuck one in Danbury's goal on the rush to cut the Hat Tricks' lead in half, 2-1.

Two minutes into the third period, Indiana defenseman Vladislav Pavlov snapped a wrist shot past Resar from the right circle on the power play, knotting the game at 2-2.

Just 20 seconds later, Hat Tricks rookie forward Drew Welsch put Danbury back on top, squeezing a backhand shot past Indiana goaltender Anton Borodkin to regain the lead, 3-2.

But the Hat Tricks weren't done. With control of the offensive zone, Danbury forward Alexander Legkov slid the puck in front, where rookie forward Noah Robinson slammed it home to make it 4-2.

Legkov got in on the action, scoring his first goal of the season late in the third period. Much like his assist on Robinson's goal, forward Joshua Tomasi moved the puck to the slot from behind the net, where Legkov tapped it past Borodkin to make it 5-2.

To cap the Hat Tricks' night off, Tomasi put a wrister past Borodkin on a two-on-one rush to make it 6-2.

In the final 30 seconds of the game, Sentinels forward Bohdan Zinchenko scored short-handed, putting it past Resar's low left side for a consolation goal.

Resar's debut in net was another encouraging sign for Danbury. The 6-foot-3 goaltender was tested early and often, stopping 22 shots through three penalty kills in his first period of professional hockey.

The Whitby, Ontario native also had his share of big saves in the performance. Early in the second period, Resar denied Zinchenko on a shorthanded breakaway.

Midway through the period, Resar once again made a big stop, this time diving to his right and robbing Indiana forward Zack Slinger's one-timer with a glove save. Thirty seconds into the third period, Resar prevented another Sentinels power-play goal, sprawling out for a glove save to the displeasure of the Indiana fans.

