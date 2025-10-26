FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

WATERTOWN WOLVES at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton Sweeps the Weekend

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 5-2 on Saturday night to sweep the weekend series. Binghamton finishes the weekend on top of the league standings with a record of 6-0-0 and 17 points.

Watertown was able to score first in the second game of the series this weekend. Yefim Mishkin deflected a shot past Dominik Tmej to give the Wolves a early 1-0 lead. Gavin Yates stepped up in a huge way tonight as he scored the tying goal on the power play and then the goahead marker at 17:12. Binghamton led 2-1 after 20 minutes thanks to a pair of Yates goals.

Binghamton had a few power play chances to extend their lead in the second, but it was the Wolves who cashed-in. Dylan Gutierrrez came out of the box right into a breakaway and tied game at 2-2. Tmej settled in after allowing the Watertown goal, stopping multiple breakaway chances that kept the game even. We were tied at 2-2 after 40 minutes.

Watertown carried 41 seconds of 5-on-3 into the third period, but the Black Bears PK unit stood tall. On the power play once again, CJ Stubbs was able to hammer home the game-winninggoal 2:53 into the frame. From that point forward, Binghamton did not look back. Austin Thompson was able to snag his 100th professional goal and Mac Jansen iced the game away on another power play. Binghamton wins 5-2 and sweeps the weekend series improving to 6-0-0 on the year.

PEE DEE ICECATS at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Bobcats Suffer First Loss of Season, Fall Short in 5-3 Defeat to IceCats

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - Before another crowd of nearly 2,000 for the third straight home game, a third straight multi-goal comeback effort at Hitachi Energy Arena fell just short, as the Pee Dee IceCats handed the Blue Ridge Bobcats their first defeat of the season by the score of 5-3.

An early flurry of penalties put the Bobcats behind the 8-ball and forced them to chase the game almost from the get-go. Eli Rivers put home the first of the night for Pee Dee, and Dominiks Marcinkevics sniped home his first of two tallies with just two seconds to go in the opening frame to give the IceCats a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Chance Adrian started the second with a goal just 22 seconds into the middle frame, but Blue Ridge appeared to have found the comeback magic again later on in the second. Goals from Daniel Klinecky and Justin Daly less than two minutes apart pulled the Bobcats to within one, but PeeDee answered with another late period goal to take a 4-2 lead into the locker room after 40 minutes.

Dominiks and twin brother Patrik continued to wreak havoc on FPHL defenses, as the two combined for a shorthanded dagger just before the halfway mark of the third period.

Ã¯Â»Â¿The two teams rematch on Halloween Night Friday in Florence, SC with puck drop set for 7:30. Fans can tune into the action on the Blue Ridge Hockey Network, available on Sporfie, YouTube, Facebook Live and 96.5 FM WCGX "The Cat'.

IceCats Bounce Back to Beat Blue Ridge Bobcats on the Road

by Mackie Adams

Wytheville, VA - The Pee Dee IceCats were able to make their first trip to Hitachi Energy Center in Wytheville, VA a successful one, defeating the Blue Ridge Bobcats 5-3 on Saturday night. The IceCats successfully dominated the night with strong performances by twins Dominiks and Patriks Marcinkevics, Houston Wilson, and Chance Adrian. Rookie Goaltender Matt Sayles was also strong in his first IceCats appearance, securing his first win.

The IceCats came out of the gate on fire, scoring two in the first to take a quick 2-0 lead. The Bobcats were crippled with discipline problems, earning seven penalties in the first period alone. Those early special teams opportunities gave the IceCats several 5 on 3 power plays, and they were able to capitalize on two of them with power play goals.

Eli Rivers started off the scoring in the first with his third goal of the season. Newcomer Charlie Bedard got an assist on the goal for his first point as an IceCat. Dominiks Marcinkevics followed with another goal later in the first for his team-leading fifth goal of the season. He would add another goal in the third for his sixth on the season, this time a shorthanded goal, which is also the first shorthanded goal in IceCats history. Patriks Marcinkevics picked up an assist on the night and extended his point streak to four games. Houston Wilson picked up a goal and two assists, increasing his point total to 7 for the season. Chance Adrian continued his hot streak by assisting in the first two goals of the night before scoring his own early in the second, giving him 3 goals and 5 assists, good for 8 points on the season.

The IceCats were able to snap a two-game losing streak with the win, while also getting an important road win and staying just two points behind first place Athens, who also got a home win on the night against Twin City. Blue Ridge was handed their first loss of the season and remain tied with Topeka for third place with 9 points in the Empire division, who also lost to Port Hurton tonight. The IceCats improve to 3-2-1 on the season.

IceCats Goaltender Matt Sayles made both his IceCats and FPHL debut in net, stopping 44 of 47 shots with a .936 save percentage on the night. The IceCats went 2 for 13 on the power play, while Blue Ridge was 1 for 10. Pee Dee killed off 9 of 10 penalties, continuing a strong and very successful shorthanded performance on the season with a penalty kill rate currently at 95.35%, currently best in the FPHL.

The IceCats return home to the Ice Cave on Friday October 31, 2025, for a Halloween spooktacular where kids 12 and under can get a ticket for the game for just $12 at the Florence Center box office. The IceCats will face the Blue Ridge Bobcats again for the first of two on the weekend, which will be the Bobcats first ever trip to the Florence Center.

TOPEKA SCARECROWS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Late PP Goal Seals Prowlers Sweep

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - A late five-on-three snipe from Austin Fetterly helped the Port Huron Prowlers sweep the Topeka Scarecrows this weekend at McMorran Place. The game winner came with 2:50 remaining in an eventual 4-3 win.

"It was a gutty win," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Things weren't going our way in the first, there was no flow to the game and we were battling through it. In the second period, we really took over the game."

Penalties hurt Port Huron in the first period. Despite a heavy shots advantage, they found themselves trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Avery Smith got the first man-advantage marker, dropping the puck with his glove to his stick and potting what was originally ruled no goal but corrected after review. With seconds left in the period, Elijah Wilson ripped home another power play marker.

The Prowlers broke through in the second when Ben Brockway sent a shot along that ice that Matt Graham tipped past Daniil Bryzgalov.

The momentum carried into the final minutes of the frame. Reggie Millette led a rush and fed Arttu Heikkilä who ripped a shot to the top shelf. That one was also waved off originally but, upon further review, it hit the back bar in the net and tied the game at two. 25 seconds later, Lukas Lacny took a shot on a rush that kicked off of Bryzgalov's right pad and right to Graham who put it home for his second of the night.

The 3-2 lead was cut down by a rush that featured a pass from Smith to Connor Lind. Lind's first as a Scarecrow gave Topeka life but the penalty pendulum swung the other direction. Port Huron got a five-on-three with under four to play and Fetterly ripped the game winner from the high slot.

It was resilience all the way through," Graham said. "It was keep battling, plugging away and we never had a doubt in our mind on the bench or in the locker room all night."

Millette and Alex Johnson finished with a pair of assists apiece. Reid Cooper made 29 saves in the win.

Lind and Smith had a goal and an assist apiece while Bryzgalov took the loss with 38 stops.

The Prowlers welcome in the defending Commissioner's Cup champs next weekend to wrap up a six-game homestand. Port Huron and Binghamton drop the puck at 7:45 on Halloween night and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

Scarecrows Rally, But Fall Short 4-3

by Jon Kliment

Port Huron, MI - The Scarecrows entered Saturday night on their first losing streak in history and were looking for an opportunity to come out stronger after a 3-0 loss on Friday night in their first matchup with the Prowlers.

Topeka found the board early tonight as just 4:43 into the game with Brett Lockhart and Austin Fetterly in the box giving the Scarecrows a 5 on 3 power play a puck jumped out in front of the net and Avery Smith leaped into the air to knock it down and shovel it into the net. Though at first it took a review the referees confirmed it touched Avery's stick and gave Topeka the 1-0 lead. With less than a minute to go in the period and once again on a 5 on 3 power play Topeka lit the lamp again as Elijah Wilson took a big wind up and slapped one past Reid Cooper for the 2-0 lead.

The Prowlers came out in the period of the long change and kept attacking. Their head coach/gm/player Matt Graham found a way to beat Daniil Bryzgalov after two other shots left a rebound sitting there for Graham and cut the deficit to 2-1 12:01 into period two. Five minutes later at 17:17 Arttu Heikkila found a chance of his own on a rush play to beat Bryzgalov bar down to tie up the game 2-2 and just 25 seconds later Graham chipped in his second of the night to give Port Huron a 3-2 lead.

It took over half a period but the Scarecrows found the game typing goal 12:37 into the third as Connor Lind jumped into the rush and buried one past Cooper to tie the game at three goals a piece. However the game was decided on a late power 5 on 3 power play as Austin Fetterly beat Bryzgalov for the 4-3 victory.

Topeka returns home next Friday October 31st against the Indiana Sentinels. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Cable Dahmer Box Office.

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Crustaceans Mark Return to the Tank with Thunderbird Thrashing

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 6-2 Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena, marking their return home with a win against Continental Division competition.

Twelve minutes into the matchup, Crustacean Nation was brought to its feet as Gleb Bandurkin converted a slick feed from Luke Croucher.

Croucher wasn't done there, as he did the same for Michael Greco's laser four minute later.

Twenty-one seconds after the hosts made it 2-0, the Thunderbirds scratched one back with a Gus Ford tally.

With the home fans happy to see his comeback, Kayson Gallant scored his first of the year in the second period with a diving poke check effort past Twin City netminder, Boris Babik.

A pair of power-play goals were exchanged between the two teams, with Filip Virgili deflecting in his sixth of the year and Ford grabbing his second of the game.

Two stunning goals finished off the night with aplomb for Athens, as Garrett Milan opened Babik up with dazzling dekes and Carter Shinkaruk slapped one in from the right circle.

The Rock Lobsters (4-0-0-0, 12 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for another game against the Twin City Thunderbirds on Halloween night at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

Thunderbirds Drop Road Matchup against Rock Lobsters

by Kendall Grayson

Athens, GA - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a road matchup against the Athens Rock Lobsters by a final score of 6-2 Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena. Gus Ford scored each of the Thunderbirds' goals in the loss. Twin City will return to action next weekend with two additional road games against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for the Thunderbirds' next matchup on Friday night is set for 7:05pm ET.

Athens jumped on the board first in the matchup with a scoring play from Gleb Bandurkin at 12:06 of the 1st period. The goal was assisted by Luke Croucher and Daniil Glukharev. Michael Greco scored a goal with less than four minutes to play in the period to increase the Rock Lobsters' lead to two. Luke Croucher and Gleb Bandurkin each recorded an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Saturday's opening period was netted by Gus Ford just seconds later. Ford's goal was his team-leading fifth of the season, and it was scored unassisted. Twin City was outshot by a 10-6 margin during Saturday's 1st period, and trailed by a goal entering the 2nd period.

The lone goal of Saturday's middle period was netted by Kayson Gallant. Gallant's goal was scored at 5:30 of the 2nd period, and was assisted by Jordan Rosenbaum and Joe Mack. The Rock Lobsters outshot the Thunderbirds 15-7 in the 2nd period, and entered Saturday's final period with a 3-1 advantage in the matchup.

Filip Virgili netted a goal at 2:29 of the 3rd period to give Athens a 4-2 lead in the game. Gus Ford provided an answer with a power play goal at 8:40 of the period. The scoring play was Ford's second of the game, and team-leading sixth of the year. The final two goals of Saturday's 3rd period were netted back-to-back by Athens to seal a four-goal victory. The first goal was scored by Milan Garrett at 12:58 of the period. The game's final goal was scored by Carter Shinkaruk at 14:24 of Saturday's 3rd period. Twin City outshot Athens by an 11-10 margin in the 3rd period, but were outshot by an overall margin of 35-24 in the matchup. The Thunderbirds dropped the matchup by a final score of 6-2, and fell to 1-3-0 on the season.

Boris Babik made 29 saves on 35 shots and recorded the loss in net for Twin City. William Lavalliere picked up the win in goal for Athens in a 22-save-on-24-shot effort.

Twin City's next home game will be played on Friday, November 7th, in a matchup against the Columbus River Dragons. The Thunderbirds will host the River Dragons in back-to-back nights on November 7th and November 8th. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will begin promptly at 6:05 pm ET.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS STRIKE TWICE IN TEN SECONDS TO COMPLETE COMEBACK OVER ZYDECO

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins turned a tense third period into a thriller on Saturday night, rallying for a 5-4 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco, after two goals 10 seconds apart at the Monroe Civic Center.

Down 4-3 entering the third period, the Moccasins clawed back behind a burst of energy from their top line. At 8:43 of the third, Yianni Liarakos buried the game-tying goal after a crisp setup from Tucker Scantlebury sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Before fans could even settle back into their seats, Monroe struck again. Just 10 seconds later, Austin Albrecht found the back of the net at 8:53, recording his fourth of the season off the rush, which would go on to be game-winner.

The back-to-back tallies marked one of the fastest scoring sequences in franchise history and highlighted Monroe's relentless pressure, as the Moccasins outshot Baton Rouge 38-22 on the night.

Albrecht finished with a goal and an assist and the first star of the game, while Scantlebury's two helpers secured him the second star. Rasmus Asp rounded out the top performers with a goal in the first period and the third star of the night.

Monroe's offense came alive early with goals from Andrew Bellant and Asp, but Baton Rouge responded with a four-goal outburst through two periods, led by Narek Aleksanyan's two-goal effort and Dmitry Kuznetsov's pair.

Still, the Moccasins' resilience and late-game surge proved too much. The victory pushes Monroe back into the win column (3-1-0-0-) and sets the tone for a rivalry that continues to heat up between these two Louisiana teams. The all time series is now tied at 6-6. With the loss the Zydeco fell to 1-2-0-0-0 on the season.

Monroe will now head out on their first road trip of the season beginning next week against the Biloxi Breakers.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at INDIANA SENTENELS

Hat Tricks Secure 6-3 Win at Indiana, Capture First Victory of 2025-26 Campaign

by Tyler Platz

Columbus, IN - The Danbury Hat Tricks tallied their first win of the season, beating the Indiana Sentinels 6-3 in Game 1 of the weekend series. With the win under their belt, the Hat Tricks now sit at 1-4-0 in the young season.

The Hat Tricks remain in Indiana on Sunday, Oct. 26, as they look to build on their first win in Game 2 of the series against the Indiana Sentinels. Puck drop is set for 12:30 p.m. at Hamilton Community Ice Arena.

The Hat Tricks were looking for a better start to the first period than their previous four games, and they found it early. Just 15 seconds in, on Danbury's first rush of the game, captain Jonny Ruiz buried his second goal of the season to put the Hat Tricks up 1-0.

A little under four minutes later, at the 16:06 mark, the Sentinels turned the puck over on the breakout, and Hat Tricks forward Jake Raleigh scored his third goal of the season from the slot, amplifying Danbury's strong start.

With some momentum on Indiana's side after surviving a five-on-three penalty kill induced by back-to-back interference and delay-of-game penalties, Danbury once again dealt with a no-goal call, this time in their favor.

With under five minutes to go in the first period, the Sentinels stirred up some traffic in front of goaltender Sebastian Resar, and for a moment thought a bouncing puck had gotten past the rookie netminder from the University of Toronto.

After review, the no-goal call was confirmed, keeping the score 2-0.

Late in the second period, the Sentinels finally were able to solve Resar. After a quick regroup in the neutral zone, rookie forward Maximus Marek-Totorella snuck one in Danbury's goal on the rush to cut the Hat Tricks' lead in half, 2-1.

Two minutes into the third period, Indiana defenseman Vladislav Pavlov snapped a wrist shot past Resar from the right circle on the power play, knotting the game at 2-2.

Just 20 seconds later, Hat Tricks rookie forward Drew Welsch put Danbury back on top, squeezing a backhand shot past Indiana goaltender Anton Borodkin to regain the lead, 3-2.

But the Hat Tricks weren't done. With control of the offensive zone, Danbury forward Alexander Legkov slid the puck in front, where rookie forward Noah Robinson slammed it home to make it 4-2.

Legkov got in on the action, scoring his first goal of the season late in the third period. Much like his assist on Robinson's goal, forward Joshua Tomasi moved the puck to the slot from behind the net, where Legkov tapped it past Borodkin to make it 5-2.

To cap the Hat Tricks' night off, Tomasi put a wrister past Borodkin on a two-on-one rush to make it 6-2.

In the final 30 seconds of the game, Sentinels forward Bohdan Zinchenko scored short-handed, putting it past Resar's low left side for a consolation goal.

Resar's debut in net was another encouraging sign for Danbury. The 6-foot-3 goaltender was tested early and often, stopping 22 shots through three penalty kills in his first period of professional hockey.

The Whitby, Ontario native also had his share of big saves in the performance. Early in the second period, Resar denied Zinchenko on a shorthanded breakaway.

Midway through the period, Resar once again made a big stop, this time diving to his right and robbing Indiana forward Zack Slinger's one-timer with a glove save. Thirty seconds into the third period, Resar prevented another Sentinels power-play goal, sprawling out for a glove save to the displeasure of the Indiana fans.







