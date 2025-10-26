Bobcats Suffer First Loss of Season, Fall Short in 5-3 Defeat to IceCats

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Before another crowd of nearly 2,000 for the third straight home game, a third straight multi-goal comeback effort at Hitachi Energy Arena fell just short, as the Pee Dee IceCats handed the Blue Ridge Bobcats their first defeat of the season by the score of 5-3.

An early flurry of penalties put the Bobcats behind the 8-ball and forced them to chase the game almost from the get-go. Eli Rivers put home the first of the night for Pee Dee, and Dominiks Marcinkevics sniped home his first of two tallies with just two seconds to go in the opening frame to give the IceCats a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Chance Adrian started the second with a goal just 22 seconds into the middle frame, but Blue Ridge appeared to have found the comeback magic again later on in the second. Goals from Daniel Klinecky and Justin Daly less than two minutes apart pulled the Bobcats to within one, but PeeDee answered with another late period goal to take a 4-2 lead into the locker room after 40 minutes.

Dominiks and twin brother Patrik continued to wreak havoc on FPHL defenses, as the two combined for a shorthanded dagger just before the halfway mark of the third period.

The two teams rematch on Halloween Night Friday in Florence, SC with puck drop set for 7:30. Fans can tune into the action on the Blue Ridge Hockey Network, available on Sporfie, YouTube, Facebook Live and 96.5 FM WCGX "The Cat'.







