Late PP Goal Seals Prowlers Sweep

Published on October 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







A late five-on-three snipe from Austin Fetterly helped the Port Huron Prowlers sweep the Topeka Scarecrows this weekend at McMorran Place. The game winner came with 2:50 remaining in an eventual 4-3 win.

"It was a gutty win," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Things weren't going our way in the first, there was no flow to the game and we were battling through it. In the second period, we really took over the game."

Penalties hurt Port Huron in the first period. Despite a heavy shots advantage, they found themselves trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Avery Smith got the first man-advantage marker, dropping the puck with his glove to his stick and potting what was originally ruled no goal but corrected after review. With seconds left in the period, Elijah Wilson ripped home another power play marker.

The Prowlers broke through in the second when Ben Brockway sent a shot along that ice that Matt Graham tipped past Daniil Bryzgalov.

The momentum carried into the final minutes of the frame. Reggie Millette led a rush and fed Arttu Heikkilä who ripped a shot to the top shelf. That one was also waved off originally but, upon further review, it hit the back bar in the net and tied the game at two. 25 seconds later, Lukas Lacny took a shot on a rush that kicked off of Bryzgalov's right pad and right to Graham who put it home for his second of the night.

The 3-2 lead was cut down by a rush that featured a pass from Smith to Connor Lind. Lind's first as a Scarecrow gave Topeka life but the penalty pendulum swung the other direction. Port Huron got a five-on-three with under four to play and Fetterly ripped the game winner from the high slot.

It was resilience all the way through," Graham said. "It was keep battling, plugging away and we never had a doubt in our mind on the bench or in the locker room all night."

Millette and Alex Johnson finished with a pair of assists apiece. Reid Cooper made 29 saves in the win.

Lind and Smith had a goal and an assist apiece while Bryzgalov took the loss with 38 stops.

The Prowlers welcome in the defending Commissioner's Cup champs next weekend to wrap up a six-game homestand. Port Huron and Binghamton drop the puck at 7:45 on Halloween night and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.