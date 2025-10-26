Thunderbirds Drop Road Matchup against Rock Lobsters

ATHENS, GA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a road matchup against the Athens Rock Lobsters by a final score of 6-2 Saturday night at Akins Ford Arena. Gus Ford scored each of the Thunderbirds' goals in the loss. Twin City will return to action next weekend with two additional road games against the Athens Rock Lobsters. Puck drop for the Thunderbirds' next matchup on Friday night is set for 7:05pm ET.

Athens jumped on the board first in the matchup with a scoring play from Gleb Bandurkin at 12:06 of the 1st period. The goal was assisted by Luke Croucher and Daniil Glukharev. Michael Greco scored a goal with less than four minutes to play in the period to increase the Rock Lobsters' lead to two. Luke Croucher and Gleb Bandurkin each recorded an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Saturday's opening period was netted by Gus Ford just seconds later. Ford's goal was his team-leading fifth of the season, and it was scored unassisted. Twin City was outshot by a 10-6 margin during Saturday's 1st period, and trailed by a goal entering the 2nd period.

The lone goal of Saturday's middle period was netted by Kayson Gallant. Gallant's goal was scored at 5:30 of the 2nd period, and was assisted by Jordan Rosenbaum and Joe Mack. The Rock Lobsters outshot the Thunderbirds 15-7 in the 2nd period, and entered Saturday's final period with a 3-1 advantage in the matchup.

Filip Virgili netted a goal at 2:29 of the 3rd period to give Athens a 4-2 lead in the game. Gus Ford provided an answer with a power play goal at 8:40 of the period. The scoring play was Ford's second of the game, and team-leading sixth of the year. The final two goals of Saturday's 3rd period were netted back-to-back by Athens to seal a four-goal victory. The first goal was scored by Milan Garrett at 12:58 of the period. The game's final goal was scored by Carter Shinkaruk at 14:24 of Saturday's 3rd period. Twin City outshot Athens by an 11-10 margin in the 3rd period, but were outshot by an overall margin of 35-24 in the matchup. The Thunderbirds dropped the matchup by a final score of 6-2, and fell to 1-3-0 on the season.

Boris Babik made 29 saves on 35 shots and recorded the loss in net for Twin City. William Lavalliere picked up the win in goal for Athens in a 22-save-on-24-shot effort.

Twin City's next home game will be played on Friday, November 7th, in a matchup against the Columbus River Dragons. The Thunderbirds will host the River Dragons in back-to-back nights on November 7th and November 8th. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will begin promptly at 6:05 pm ET.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







