FPHL Addresses Recent Franchise Partner Moves

Published on October 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







The Federal Prospects Hockey League would like to take a moment to clarify the state of the league as well as the strength and union with our affiliate members.

As many people have seen over the past year, there has been some major changes across the landscape of the FPHL. Most recently two affiliate members in our league have made statements regarding the removal of a partner from both their organizations. Those member affiliates have reassured the FPHL that their management realignments were necessary to further solidify and strengthen their partnerships and organizations.

Commissioner Don Kirnan stated "The league is stronger than it's ever been. The success of many of our affiliate members have logistically positioned us for major growth and additional expansion. We look forward to continued success across the league. ¬Â

This season the FPHL features 14 teams with our affiliate partner in Motor City set to return in 2026 as well as other expansion announcements to come. The FPHL and its affiliate members wish to thank all of our fans, sponsors, and corporate partners for their continued support. We look forward to many more years of success.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league operating in its 16th season during 2025-26.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.