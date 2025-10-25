Thunderbirds Hit the Road for Matchup against Rock Lobsters

Published on October 25, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







ATHENS, GA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), hit the road for the first time this season for tonight's matchup against the Athens Rock Lobsters at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia. The Thunderbirds began play this weekend with a 5-1 loss last night on home ice against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Puck drop for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 7:05pm ET.

Twin City (1-2-0) dropped a four-goal decision on home ice last night to the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Gus Ford netted a power play goal during the 1st period of the matchup. The scoring play was Ford's fourth of the season, and the first goal scored on the man-advantage for the Thunderbirds this season. Twin City finished the 2024-2025 season with a 1-1-1 record in three head-to-head battles against Athens. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering tonight's road game include Gus Ford (4), Zach White (3), and Jan Salak (2). Twin City's next home game will be played on Friday, November 7th, in a matchup against the Columbus River Dragons. The Thunderbirds will host the River Dragons in back-to-back nights on November 7th and November 8th. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's game will begin promptly at 6:05 pm ET.

Athens (3-0-0) sits atop the Continental Division standings following last night's 4-3 road win over the Pee Dee IceCats. Eric Neiley, Garrett Milan, Gleb Bandurkin, and Luke Croucher all netted goals in last night's victory for the Rock Lobsters. Carter McPhail made 26 saves on 29 shots to record the win in net for Athens. Scoring leaders for the Rock Lobsters entering tonight's home game against the Thunderbirds include Filip Virgili (5), Eric Neiley (4), and Luke Croucher (4). Following tonight's home game, Athens will return to action next weekend in back-to-back games against the Thunderbirds at Akins Ford Arena.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and Sporfie. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







