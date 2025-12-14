Thunderbirds Defeat River Dragons, 4-2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), defeated the Columbus River Dragons by a final score of 4-2 Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Jiri Pestuka (2), Gus Ford, and Roman Kraemer each scored goals for Twin City in the victory. Dysen Skinner won the game in net for the Thunderbirds for the third time this season in a 27-save-on-29-shot effort. Twin City will return to action next weekend with two games against the Pee Dee IceCats. Friday's game will be played on the road at the Florence Center, and will begin at 7:15pm. The Thunderbirds will host the IceCats at 6:05pm on Saturday.

Gus Ford netted his team-leading thirteenth goal of the season at 5:58 of Saturday's opening period to give Twin City a 1-0 lead in the matchup. Jan Salak notched an assist on the scoring play. The assist for Salak was his fifth of the season. Brodie Thorton tied the game at 1-1 with less than thirty seconds to play in the 1st period. Thorton's game-tying goal for Columbus was assisted by Ryan Hunter and Tyler Barrow. The Thunderbirds outshot the River Dragons by a 14-10 margin during Saturday's 1st period.

Josh Colten gave the River Dragons a 2-1 lead with a powerplay goal just over two minutes into the 2nd period. Cody Wickline and Ryan Galvin each notched an assist on the scoring play. Roman Kraemer answered with a powerplay goal of his own at 13:03 of the 2nd period to bring the game to a 2-2 tie. Kraemer's goal was his sixth of the season and was assisted by Gus Ford and Josh Labelle. Columbus outshot Twin City by a 14-5 margin during the 2nd period.

Jiri Pestuka netted a powerplay goal to put the Thunderbirds in the lead again at 2:43 of the 3rd period. Pestuka's goal was his first of the game, third of the season, and was assisted by Gus Ford and Jon Buttitta. Pestuka scored an empty net goal with less than 15 seconds to play to seal Twin City's 4-2 win on home ice. Each team recorded 29 shots on net during the battle. The Thunderbirds improved to 7-11-0 on the season with the two-goal victory.

Dysen Skinner made 27 saves in net to record the victory for the Thunderbirds. Trevor Babin dropped the game in goal for Columbus in a 25-save-on-28-shot effort.

Dysen Skinner was named the 1st Star of Saturday's game with teammates Jiri Pestuka and Gus Ford collecting 2nd Star and 3rd Star honors, respectively.

