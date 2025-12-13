7,189 Teddies Tossed

The Athens Rock Lobsters and the entire Athens community delivered a night to remember at Akins Ford Arena, officially collecting 7,189 stuffed animals during last night's Teddy Bear Toss; shattering our goal and setting a new benchmark for this beloved holiday tradition.

From the moment the first Rock Lobsters goal hit the back of the net, the ice was covered in bears as fans turned up, turned out, and threw with purpose. Thanks to the incredible support of our fans, community partners, and additional stuffed animals donated throughout the concourse, Athens showed exactly what makes this city so special.

Seeing 7,189 stuffed animals rain down is nothing short of amazing. It's a powerful reminder of what happens when hockey and heart collide under one roof.

All stuffed animals collected will be delivered to children in need this holiday season in partnership with Piedmont Athens Regional, helping spread joy, comfort, and smiles to families throughout our community.

"Our front office, players, staff, and entire organization are beyond blessed," said Scott Hull. "Last night wasn't just about a thrilling hockey game it was about witnessing the love, generosity, and unity of Athens come to life."

To every fan who brought one bear, two bears, or armfuls at a time, thank you. To our partners and volunteers, thank you. And to the city of Athen, thank you for once again proving that this community shows up in the biggest way when it matters most.

This is Athens. This is Rock Lobsters hockey. And this is the power of giving, together.







