Hat Tricks Fall, 8-3, During Seventh Meeting with the Binghamton Black Bears
Published on December 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Binghamton, NY - The Hat Tricks fell 8-3 during their first road match of December against the Binghamton Black Bears.
Binghamton opened the scoring with an even-strength goal by forward Nicolas Swain at 11:26, just over Sebastian Resar's right pad. Mac Jansen netted his 15th of the season off the sticks of CJ Stubbs and Gavin Yates at 14:20 on a power play. Swain knocked in his second of the night to make it 3-0 just 33 seconds later. Jansen ended the first frame with a goal after a neutral zone draw for his second of the period at 19:49.
With a four-point deficit to begin the second period, a goalie change was made, and Resar was replaced by Kyle Penton. Resar allowed eight shots during the opening frame. Danbury was given their first power play of the game after Anton Rubtsov drew a match penalty on defenseman Austin D'Orazio at 8:26. Straight off the draw, Noah Robinson put the Hat Tricks on the board, firing one through netminder Dominik Tmej's left slot at 8:26 with help from Ian Tookenay and Alexander Legkov.
The Black Bears answered just five minutes later, netting a pair 11 seconds apart. Swain earned his first career hat trick with a shot from the far side. With a cut to the front of the net, Swain gained his fourth of the night, making him the third Black Bear in franchise history to net four goals in one game.
Binghamton continued their scoring in the final period when Jesse Anderson found the back of the net at 4:18 to put Binghamton up 8-1. After a 4-0 scoring run for the Black Bears, Jordan Kromm scored on his own rebound, roofing one over Tmej, assisted by Zach Pamaylaon and Captain Jonny Ruiz. Hat Tricks scored again late in the period with a quick sweep through Tmej's left slot from newcomer Gregory Susinski, for his first goal as a Hat Trick at 19:59.
After a hard-fought battle, the Black Bears outweighed the Hat Tricks throughout all 60 minutes of play. Danbury falls to 8-9-3-1. They continue their Binghamton road trip Friday, December 19th. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.
The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 19 (7:00 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 20 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears.
