Danbury Hat Tricks Host Binghamton Black Bears: December 12

Published on December 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks capped a weekend sweep of the Blue Ridge Bobcats with a 4-2 win Saturday night, stretching their win streak to four games.

Danbury struck first late in the opening period when forward Vadim Frolov knocked in a power-play tap-in from the crease. Blue Ridge answered with a pair of second-period goals - a five-on-three tally from forward Brandon Reeler and a follow-up by forward Kyle Heitzner - to take its only lead.

Captain Jonny Ruiz tied it 2-2 minutes later, converting on a penalty shot after being hooked on a breakaway. Forward Alexander Legkov put Danbury ahead for good with his 16th goal at 14:33 of the third, burying a rebound off Hunter Virostek. Noah Robinson added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Legkov regains goal lead in FPHL

Legkov reclaimed the FPHL lead in goals Saturday, scoring his 16th of the season off a rebound from Robinson's shot. The tally moves him past Binghamton's CJ Stubbs heading into this weekend's series.

The rookie already is on pace to shatter the Hat Tricks' single-season points record. His 34 points in 19 games not only lead Danbury by a wide margin - Ruiz sits second with 18 - but also rank among the top totals across the league.

Legkov has consistently delivered on offense for the Hat Tricks, scoring in four straight games and anchoring Danbury's top offensive unit.

Hat Tricks' power play heating up

After nearly going the entire month of November without a power-play goal, the Hat Tricks have flipped the script so far in early December. Danbury has scored on the man-advantage in three straight games - one on Nov. 29, two on Dec. 5, and another last time out on Dec. 6 - marking its most consistent stretch of special teams production this season.

The surge has pushed the Hat Tricks' power play to a 16% conversion rate, a number the team will look to continue to improve.

Timely production from this group is becoming increasingly important as Danbury tries to keep momentum during its four-game win streak.

Head-to-head

This will be the sixth meeting between the Hat Tricks and Black Bears this season. The two-time defending champions have won all five previous games by a combined score of 26-10.

The series opened on Oct. 17, when Binghamton beat Danbury 6-3 behind forward Ivan Bondarenko's three-point night (2 G, 1 A). The next night, the Black Bears shut out the Hat Tricks 3-0. Goalie Connor McAnanama faced 21 shots and stopped all 21.

In the Nov. 21 game, Binghamton once again defeated Danbury 6-3. Forward Mac Jansen earned first-star honors after a four-point night that included three goals and an assist. On Nov. 22, the Black Bears took a 4-0 series lead with a 5-1 victory.

The most recent meeting came on Nov. 26, when Binghamton won 6-3. League points leader CJ Stubbs, who has 38 points this season, led the Black Bears with three goals and two assists for a five-point night.

About the Black Bears

In their most recent game, the Black Bears beat the Port Huron Prowlers 3-1. Defensemen Austin D'Orazio and Daniel Stone each scored on the power play, along with forward Zac Sirota, whose second-period goal made it 3-1, the final.

Binghamton has gone 9-1-0 in its last 10 games, and the win extended its streak to eight games. The Black Bears lead the Empire Division with a 16-2-0-0 record for 50 points, 17 more than second-place Port Huron.

Hat Tricks headlines

Two of top three-point leaders face off

This Friday's game features a matchup between two of the league's points leaders. CJ Stubbs enters with 12 goals and 26 assists in 19 games for an FPHL-best 38 points. Danbury's Legkov has 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points in the same span, good for third in the league.

Both players have had standout seasons and are on pace for at least 100 points. The Hat Tricks and Black Bears will look to them to generate offense in a game where both teams are riding multi-game winning streaks.

Danbury draws league's top goaltender

A matchup to watch this weekend is Binghamton goalie Dominik Tmej against Danbury's offense. In their last five games, the Hat Tricks have averaged nearly five goals per game, a number they'll need to maintain to challenge Tmej.

The rookie goalie leads the league in two key categories, posting a .935 save percentage and a 1.87 goals-against average. In his only game against Danbury this season, he allowed one goal on 30 shots for a .967 save percentage in the 5-1 win.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 12 (7:30 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena and Saturday, Dec. 13 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.