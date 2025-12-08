Kids Club Event: Chick-Fil-A Brookfield: December 16

Kids Club members are welcome to join us at Chick-fil-A (156 Federal Road, Brookfield, CT) next Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. for a fun and festive night with Chick-fil-A treats and Santa!

To RSVP for this event, email pclayton@danburyhattricks.com

If you are not yet a part of the Kids Club, but would like to register, click HERE to join the fun!

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 12 (7:30 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena and Saturday, Dec. 13 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears.







