Nurlan, Henry 4-Point Nights Fuel Biloxi

Topeka, KS - After a rough loss last night, the Breakers returned to the Stormont Vail Events Center with a vengeance against the Topeka Scarecrows. Fueled by 4 point nights from rookies Aldi Nurlan and Khaden Henry combined with 37 saves for Josh Rosenzweig, the Breakers outlasted Topeka and earned a weekend split with a 5-2 victory.

The Breakers needed to find a way to snag 3 points in their final road battle with Topeka on Saturday night. Slow starts have been a constant problem all season long for Biloxi, but tonight they came out firing. At 4:51, Topeka got caught in transition and Khaden Henry fed Declan Conway in all alone. Bernard made a great initial save, but a tenacious second effort by Conway lit the lamp for his 12th of the season to put the visitors on the board first at 1-0. By this time, the Breakers had an 8-1 advantage in shots, a positive sign for them early on. However, Topeka began to chip back away with some pepper on Rosenzweig, who continued to make some tremendous saves to keep the lead intact. Around the 12 minute mark, reigning rookie of the month Khaden Henry had a clean offensive zone faceoff win back to Aldi Nurlan in the shooting position. WIthout any hesitation, Nurlan fired a one timer over the glove of Bernard for his 5th of the season and 3rd of the weekend to make it 2-0. The Breakers had their lead, but Topeka continued to tilt the ice. Xavier Charbonneau was assessed the only penalty of the frame a couple minutes later, but Topeka still couldn't crack Rosenzweig. The final few minutes bled out with the Breakers maintaining their 2 goal lead, despite Topeka flipping the shots to 12-10 in their favor.

Period 2 was a very odd one. Neither team could get much going offensively, with both passing and shooting lanes consistently clogged up. Topeka dominated zone time early, and the Breaker defense was forced to dump the puck virtually every time they came into possession to catch a breather. Aldi Nurlan began to catch on to the tempo, and with the Breakers shooting the puck down with every touch, he decided to sit at the Topeka blueline. Low and behold, at 7:16 Nurlan caught a stretch pass and was in by his lonesome on Bernard. With a few shimmies and shakes, Nurlan got Bernard to bite and finished on his forehand to push the Biloxi lead to 3. Another uneventful few minutes went by until Scott Coash was assessed a 5 minute major for a hit to the head. The Breakers went to their first powerplay, but 2 minutes into it Declan Flanagan was booked for playing with a broken stick, and it became 4 on 4. From here the two squads continued to ping pong the puck back and forth with no sustainable pressure. When the intermission horn sounded the score remained 3-0 Biloxi, with each side logging just 5 shots a piece in the middle chapter.

The 3rd and final frame was action packed but very drawn out. At 5:02, Khaden Henry swooped around the goal and found a streaking Xavier Charbonneau who finished for his first professional goal to make it 4-0. A couple minutes later, during a media timeout, a scrum broke out by the benches. Robbie Nichols was given an unsportsmanlike penalty and AJ Schlepp a match penalty for spearing that led to an interesting special teams sequence. Once Topeka killed off their minor, they went to work on the man advantage. With the zone established, a cross crease feed was tipped home by a Breakers' killer and it became 4-1. Less than 2 minutes later, Lucas Piekarczyk scored on a pass that was tipped home by a Topeka defender and it became 5-1. The final blow came from Elijah Wilson with a blocker side snapshot to beat Rosenzweig and make it 5-2. The horn sounded with the Breakers earning a split, and the long bus ride home would be a happy one.

The Breakers improve to 5-11-1, and will head to Monroe next weekend for a pair with the Moccasins. Topeka falls to 10-5-0, and will head to Baton Rouge to take on the Zydeco next weekend.







