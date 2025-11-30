Dragons Prevail in Barnburner

Published on November 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi, MS - It was time to get some wins, and what better time to do that than in front of the home crowd the night before Thanksgiving. In an entertaining affair, Columbus outlasted the Breakers 5-4 in a game with 4 ties and 5 lead changes.

Back on home ice after a seemingly endless road trip, the Breakers were ready to feed off the crowd and put on a show for Breaker Bay. Without their captain Yaro Yevdokimov, serving a one game suspension, it would be an all hands on deck effort to earn some points against a Columbus team playing Biloxi for the fourth consecutive game. The Breakers came out with a sense of urgency, focusing on possessing the puck and getting quality shots on net. Declan Flanagan, playing in his first game since October 18, rang one off the crossbar 20 seconds into the contest. The tempo was back and forth for a bit, but a minor and major penalty taken by Columbus opened up virtually 7 consecutive minutes of powerplay time for the Breakers. Biloxi had a lot of trouble entering the zone and setting up their attack, and there were even a few moments in which it looked like Columbus may have had a chance to spring free the other way. Finally, someone stepped off. Cole Crowder made a terrific stretch pass to hit Dylan Infantino on a speedy entry across the blue line and he buried one to put Biloxi ahead 1-0. The score held at 1-0 with Biloxi dominating in shots 20-6 in the opening frame.

Into the second period we went, and Columbus came out hungry. They flipped the script on the Breakers, and dominated in zone time and shots. While on their heels, the Breakers took back to back penalties themselves, opening the door wide for Columbus to climb back in. At 11:23, Ryan Hunter sniped a bullet from atop of the circle to tie the game at 1 on the powerplay. Thanks to the double-minor assessed to Dalton Anderson for high-sticking, there was still a window of opportunity for Columbus to leapfrog Biloxi. Exactly 27 seconds later they did just that, with Colin Ratt unleashing a snapshot to the same top corner to make it 2-1 Dragons. Not ready to roll over, the Breakers finally capitalized on a Columbus breakdown at 13:29 with Declan Conway banging home a 2-on-0 tally to even the score at 2. The scoring would not end there, as who else but team points leader Tyler Barrow used an incredibly patient individual effort to wait out Rosenzweig and beat him up high to lift the Dragons ahead at 3-2. Columbus outshot the Breakers 22-8 in the middle chapter, bringing the totals to all square at 28 a side through 40.

Period 3 was set up to be a fun one, and it certainly didn't disappoint. 72 seconds into the frame, Khaden Henry finished a one-timer from the bumper spot to tie the game at 3. The building was alive, but the Breakers needed the next tuck to keep it that way. Fresh off the bench, Brandon Lucchesi picked up the puck in stride and fired it far side to light the lamp and give Biloxi the lead with just over 13 minutes to play. Against a relentless Columbus offense, closing out games is never easy. 4 minutes after Lucchesi gave his squad the lead, Ben Pizzimenti sucked the life right back out with a greasy equalizer. Still with 9 minutes left, those 3 points were anybody's. The final blow came at 13:23 with Alex Storjohann fluttering home the go ahead goal on a net crash effort to make it 5-4 Dragons. The Breakers had a handful of opportunities in tight with the netminder pulled, but couldn't find the twine anymore. The score held as the clock hit triple zeros with the final shot totals 40-35 Columbus.

The River Dragons improve to 9-4-0, and will have a quick Thanksgiving in Georgia before they head out to Florence for a pair with the PeeDee Ice Cats. The Breakers fall to 3-9-1 and will get ready for a home and home, beginning in Baton Rouge this Friday at 7:05, with the Zydeco.

