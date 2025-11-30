Thunderbirds Drop 5-4 Decision to Black Bears

BINGHAMTON, NY. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a 5-4 decision on the road Saturday night to the Binghamton Black Bears. Don Carter, Jacob Schnapp, James Farmer, and Jan Salak each netted a goal for the Thunderbirds during the matchup. Twin City returns to action Friday night in a road game against the Pee Dee IceCats. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.

Don Carter Jr. scored for the first time this season at 8:04 of the first period to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead in the matchup. Carter Jr. tipped in a shot from James Farmer, who recorded his first point of the season with an assist on the play. Gus Ford also notched a secondary assist on Carter Jr.'s goal. CJ Stubbs netted a goal for the Black Bears at 10:20 of the opening period to bring the game to a 1-1 tie. Austin Thompson and Ivan Bondarenko each collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City was outshot by a 15-7 margin during the 1st period, and the 2nd period began in a 1-1 tie.

Jacob Schnapp scored his second goal of the season at 2:05 of the 2nd period to give the Thunderbirds a one-goal lead in the matchup. Schanpp's goal was netted on the powerplay, and was assisted by Jan Salak. James Farmer scored for the first time this season at 5:20 of the middle period to give Twin City a 3-1 lead. Jon Buttitta and Cade Hanley each recorded an assist on the scoring play. After surrendering the first two goals of the period, Binghamton responded with three consecutive scoring plays to take a 4-3 lead in the battle. Scott Ramaekers scored an even-strength goal at 6:15 of the 2nd period to cut the Thunderbird's lead in half. Austin D'Orazio and Mac Jansen each recorded an assist on the play. Austin D'Orazio scored a five-on-three powerplay goal at 8:10 of the period to bring the game to a 3-3 tie. Mac Jansen and CJ Stubbs each notched an assist on the goal. Gavin Yates gave Binghamton a 4-3 lead in the matchup with a powerplay goal scored at 8:21 of the period. The goal was the Black Bears' second scoring play in an eleven-second span. CJ Stubbs recorded the lone assist on the scoring play. Jan Salak netted a powerplay goal for Twin City at 8:57 of the 2nd period to bring the game to a 4-4 tie. Gus Ford and Josh Labelle each collected an assist on Salak's game-tying goal. The Thunderbirds were outshot 13-11 during Saturday's high-scoring middle period, and the 3rd period began in a 4-4 tie.

Jesse Anderson scored the lone goal of Saturday's final period on the powerplay. The goal was netted at 5:36 of the 3rd period, and was assisted by Scott Ramaekers and Austin D'Orazio, who each notched an assist on the goal. The Thunderbirds lifted goaltender Boris Babik for an extra attacker in the final moments of the game, but were unable to net the game-tying goal. Twin City was outshot 12-10 during the 3rd period, and 40-28 overall in the contest. The Thunderbirds dropped to 4-10-0 on the season in the loss.

Boris Babik dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 35-save-on-40-shot performance. Connor McAnanama collected the win in goal for the Black Bears after making 24 saves during the contest.

Twin City will return to action next weekend with back-to-back games against the Pee Dee IceCats. Friday's game will be played on the road at the Florence Civic Center, and will begin at 7:15pm ET. Saturday's game will be hosted by the Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena, and is scheduled to start at 6:05pm ET.

