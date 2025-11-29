Hat Tricks' Welsch Called up to Fayetteville Marksmen

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks announced Friday that forward Drew Welsch has been called up to the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Welsch, 25, has eight goals and five assists through 11 games this season. In his most recent outing - a Nov. 26 game against the Binghamton Black Bears - the former Trine University product scored two goals and added an assist.

The second-year skater began his professional career with the Port Huron Prowlers last season, playing in 10 total games and recording four goals and five assists, including a playoff goal against Danbury.

Overall, the Trenton, Michigan native has totaled 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 21 FPHL games.

Welsch made his debut with Fayetteville on Nov. 28 on the road when the Marksmen faced the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a 5-1 loss.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Nov. 29 (7:30 p.m.) at the Watertown Municipal Arena in Watertown, NY, against the Watertown Wolves.







